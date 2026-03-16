I wasn’t meant to be in Pierz.

I was on my way to Little Falls when I found this place. Many modest houses, a wide main street, some buildings that had been something else before closing and becoming aged. The streets were empty, perhaps because of winter. I wandered for a long while and saw very few people. The ones I saw passed by in trucks. Not a lot of activity. Eerily quiet, but not menacingly so. It felt friendly in a way, if I let myself believe it.

All the trappings I’ve seen in other small towns were there. A beautiful church standing taller than any other structure. A bar. A salon. A knick-knacky this-or-that store. It could be a movie set.

Pierz is named after Father Francis Xavier Pierz, a Slovenian-born missionary who came to minister to the Ojibwe people and established St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. I can predict that studying that origin would surface some untidy details that do not work well for the Ojibwe people. That’s a reoccurring feeling I get when visiting one-road towns; that the quaint, nostalgic, traditionalist view of things hides a brutal underbelly. It’s impolite to mention those things, but the souls of wronged people are the fertilizer of whatever has grown here. The butcher that offers “world famous meats,” the Coffee Haus that sells gifts and sandwiches, the Hillbilly Haven motel.

The town was originally called Rich Prairie when it incorporated in 1892. Forty-eight citizens voted unanimously to rename it after the missionary. The rich prairie soil drew German Catholic settlers, and today nearly 60 percent of residents claim German descent. That heritage shows in the order of the place, the particular aesthetic, the way the church still functions as the social center of town.

Of all that, the thing that caught my eye for reasons unknown was the combo grocery and laundromat.

I struggle to explain why combo businesses appeal to me. Long John Silver’s and KFC and Taco Bell joint sites come to mind. I favor incongruent things. Imagine being within walking distance of a grocery that seems to have everything you need in a smaller, more intimate store than chain grocers, where you can also wash, dry, and fold several loads clothes. Back in my struggle days a grocery + laundromat combo would have been a dream.

Maybe it wouldn’t make sense from the Twin Cities, but Pierz serves as a focal point for surrounding communities like Genola, Buckman, Harding, and Lastrup. The laundrostore isn’t just for the 1,300 people who live here. It’s for a wider radius. That’s why it feels more complete than you’d expect.

The real story here isn’t all of that throat-clearing. It’s that I can’t predict whether my interactions in these places will be positive or not.

In this case, definitely good.

My cashier, a 20-ish young college student, saw the camera around my neck and expressed genuine interest. She loves photography and wants to get into it. She suggested photo-worthy sites nearby, including the beautiful church, some nature areas, and some murals in Little Falls. There was energy and excitement to her recommendations. The interaction was sincere, almost preciously so. If I had wondered about the friend-or-foe nature of Pierz, that was answered in her smile and unmoderated giggle. Her boss, an above-middle-aged woman with the hairstyle you’d imagine for the locale I’ve described, heard us talking and came to offer her own suggestions, matching the energy of her cashier.

I was in a moment. An engagement far from home. In an unfamiliar place, not just in geographical location, but in social terms. A little uncomfortable, if I’m honest. Not able to lose all of my suspicions about not belonging, not flexing my guards built by the reality of demographic difference.

This is why it’s important to go to places unknown rather than living the certainty of my home radius. There are people to meet. Interactions to have that not only confirm my biases but also expand my understanding. A kind conversation built on mutual interest on a Saturday. It goes a long way to braiding the strands of our humanity when we’ve separated too far.

The census says there are no African Americans in Pierz, but I saw one. That sounds terrible, “I saw one,” as if talking about a strange creature. Some of you will know what I mean. Here he was, a mechanic, I think (could be wrong) working on either his house or car, I couldn’t tell. About 50. And seeing him gave me some comfort. Was it me saying, “If he can make it here and is still alive, I can trust it here”? Was it the look we gave each other, the fast mini-conversation without words that says “I see you”? How old is that greeting, that look, that confirmation that we have team members in the area?

Older than the Green Book, I guess.

Pierz, Minnesota

I don’t know what to make of all of these messy thoughts. I don’t want to say the same things I’ve said before about small towns, because I don’t want them all to sound as if the towns are the same. They aren’t. They are different. Some feel quietly menacing while others feel idyllic.

Pierz felt like both, and neither. It felt like a place where I could get my groceries and wash my clothes and have a conversation with someone who shares my interest in light and composition. It felt like a place where I needed to notice who else was here, and feel relieved when I did. It felt like America, in all its contradictions, the friendly surface and the buried history, the genuine warmth and the lingering question of whether I fully belong.

I invented a reason to stop in the laundrogrocery. I needed beef jerky and iced tea, of course.

I could have received the cold stares I’ve collected in other similarly situated places. That’s the reality that could keep me in my car as I pass through.

They say that curiosity killed the cat, but, perhaps, it’s also what saves the soul.

[Leica Q3 / Pierz, MN.]