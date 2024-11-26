Massachusetts, the state with America’s oldest school system, has always topped public education rankings. That achievement is partly due to its rigorous standards and high expectations. That’s why I’m baffled by the fact that the state’s voters have chosen to eliminate the MCAS as a graduation requirement. While some see it as a victory for equity, the reality is that it lands cruelly in the opposite direction. It lowers expectations, devalues high school diplomas in the job market, and leaves students unprepared for the challenges ahead.

A high school diploma should mean something. It’s not just a paper airplane—it’s a signal to colleges, employers, and society that a student has mastered the basics and is ready for the next step. Massachusetts set a consistent standard by requiring students to pass 10th-grade math, English, and science exams.

The test was not about punishing students but guaranteeing they had the foundational skills to thrive.

Teachers’ unions and their progressive allies argue that the MCAS unfairly burdens marginalized students and discourages some from graduating. But the test isn’t the problem—the problem is the lack of support these students receive. Simply removing the test doesn’t fix inequities; it hides them. Students who struggle with the MCAS need targeted interventions, such as tutoring, after-school programs, and better instructional resources. Lowering the bar isn’t equity. True equity means helping every student meet high standards.

With the MCAS no longer required for graduation, districts will set their own standards, creating inconsistency and game-playing with data. Affluent districts with more resources may maintain rigorous requirements, but under-resourced schools could lower theirs to push students through. This will only widen the gap between privileged and disadvantaged students, leaving the latter with a diploma that carries less weight.

Research shows the long-term value of exit exams like the MCAS. Studies find that students passing the MCAS feel confident in their abilities and often go on to higher earnings and greater career success. Conversely, students who fail the exam and graduate without it often find themselves unprepared for college or the workforce. Why would we want to send more students into the world with lies about their abilities and a false sense of achievement?

The impact of exit exams goes beyond individual students. In a novel twist, Matthew Larsen’s research found that high school exit exams reduce crime rates, particularly property crimes, by about 7%. These tests push schools to focus on essential skills, which better prepare students for productive lives. When students graduate with the tools they need to succeed, communities benefit. Removing the MCAS threatens these broader societal gains.

Opponents of the MCAS argue that it forces teachers to “teach to the test” and narrows the curriculum. But let’s be clear: what’s on the test? Reading, writing, math, and science. These are the core skills every student needs. Aligning instruction with these skills isn’t limiting; it’s good teaching. We should fear the possibility that schools will deprioritize these foundational areas without a consistent benchmark like the MCAS, leaving students unprepared for post-secondary success.

The criticism of “teaching to the test” also overlooks the role of exams in building critical skills. High-stakes tests like the MCAS aren’t about rote memorization; they measure problem-solving, critical thinking, and the ability to apply knowledge. Students need these skills for college, careers, and life. If schools focus on these areas, that’s not a problem—it’s a win.

Another argument against the MCAS is that it limits opportunities for underprivileged students, especially in advanced math and science courses. But this gets the issue backward. The test doesn’t limit opportunities; it reveals where gaps exist. Eliminating the test won’t solve the underlying inequities in access to high-quality instruction. Instead, it will make it harder to identify and address those gaps. If anything, the MCAS is a tool for equity, highlighting where improvements are needed.

The elimination of the MCAS also raises concerns about grade inflation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, grades rose even as test scores and attendance declined. Without standardized assessments, there’s no way to ensure that grades accurately reflect students’ knowledge and abilities. This makes the diploma less meaningful and harder for colleges and employers to trust. The MCAS served as a safeguard, ensuring that grades weren’t the only measure of success.

Massachusetts has long been a beacon of educational excellence, partly because it held students to high standards. Dropping the MCAS graduation requirement sends the wrong message: students don’t need to master the basics to succeed. It’s a message of low expectations disguised as compassion. But compassion doesn’t mean letting students off the hook; it means giving them the tools they need to meet the challenge.

There’s no denying that some students find the MCAS difficult, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. But the answer isn’t to remove the test—it’s to provide better support. Programs that help English learners, students with disabilities, and those in under-resourced schools can close the achievement gaps. All students can succeed at the same high standards when they have the necessary resources.

Removing the MCAS also risks unintended consequences. Patrick Tutwiler, Massachusetts’ secretary of education, warned that dropping the requirement without a clear alternative could create chaos. Some districts may maintain high standards, while others lower theirs, leading to inconsistencies across the state. This piecemeal approach hurts the students who need consistent expectations the most.

The stakes are high. Eliminating the MCAS graduation requirement is not just a policy change—it’s a retreat from accountability, rigor, and transparency. It undermines decades of progress in education and sends students into the world unprepared. If we want Massachusetts to remain a leader in education, we need to hold the line on high standards.

Instead of abandoning the MCAS, Massachusetts should focus on solutions that address students' real challenges. That means investing in tutoring, after-school programs, and better resources for struggling schools. It means ensuring that every student has access to high-quality teachers and curriculum. And it means using the MCAS not as a barrier but as a tool to ensure equity and excellence.

Massachusetts became a leader in education by asking more of its students and schools, not less. Dropping the MCAS graduation requirement is a step in the wrong direction. If we truly care about helping students succeed, we must raise the bar, not lower it. The MCAS was never the problem. Giving up on it is.