I came to Minnesota in 1987 on a Greyhound bus from Oakland, not entirely sure I would last. I was wandering then. Nomadic. A little displaced and proud of it. I told myself I was looking for something, though I could not have named it.

Minneapolis took me in.

It felt like a safe playground, the way I remembered it from a childhood year spent here. Clean streets. Green parks. Intact families. A system of life that seemed pleasant and predictable. I built my life inside that system. First loves. First marriage. Divorce. Another marriage. Children. Houses. Work that mattered. A public life that stretched me and, at times, exhausted me. I met famous people who turned out to be ordinary and ordinary people who turned out to be extraordinary. Again and again, doors opened for me because that is what people here do.

Familiarity has a way of dulling gratitude. I began to see flaws before blessings. My political life taxed my spirit. Serving the public shaped me, but it also left me thirsty for quiet. For space. For something slower. So I left the city for a place further into the woods that offered those things.

Now, every time I return to Minneapolis, it feels like flipping through an old photo book. The blocks where I once lived in a car. The parks where I passed afternoons with other drifters. The music stores where I loitered and dreamed.

Some of it is gone. Replaced by boxy condos with no memory in their bones. I get disoriented. I mourn what is no longer there. I miss the version of the city that gave me life.

And yet.

Watching the city now, under pressure from a president who has decided it is an enemy, I see something deeper than nostalgia. I see what Minneapolis is made of.

I see grandmothers from churches standing guard with thermoses and prayers. Native peacemakers forming quiet lines of resolve. Black organizers keeping time and keeping records. Young third generation punk rockers refusing to be intimidated. House after house placing signs in windows, declaring that neighbors belong here and invaders do not. I see a city organizing with empathy and competence. I see compassion practiced as muscle, not just sentiment.

Minneapolis has always been known for being nice. Known for being nice. People sometimes mistake that for being weak. That’s a mistake evil makes repeatedly because it sees itself as the most powerful.

It is not.

Nice here comes with memory. Nice comes with boundaries you better not breach. Nice has a collectivist instinct that makes an army of neighbors you better not test.

I came here as a wanderer. I built a nice life here.

I can’t be more proud to see that nice kicks ass sometimes.