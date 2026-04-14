//DISPATCH// #1

As of March 2026, lawmakers in 31 states have introduced 134 bills dealing with artificial intelligence in schools, according to MultiState. That is not a typo. A year ago, we were still debating whether schools should even have AI policies. Now, the question is which guardrails to put up -- and how quickly.

The issues are all over the place, but I see three themes.

First, student data privacy. This one is big and hairy. California’s AB 1159 would ban the use of student data to train AI models. Illinois wants to give families the right to opt out of AI-driven grading entirely. Don’t discount these as hypothetical concerns. A 2025 Center for Democracy and Technology report found that 85% of teachers and 86% of students used AI tools in the last school year, often without formal policies in place.

Second, states are drawing lines around what AI can and cannot decide. Oklahoma’s SB 1734 would require human oversight for any AI used in schools and flat-out ban it from making high-stakes decisions about students. Idaho already enacted SB 1227, which prohibits AI from replacing licensed teachers. These bills reflect a growing consensus that AI should support instruction, not run it.

Third, (this is where it gets exciting) states are starting to require AI literacy for graduation. Georgia and Mississippi have passed bills making computer science courses that include AI instruction a requirement for high school diplomas. Hawaii is considering a mandatory six-week AI literacy course for all juniors and seniors, backed by a proposed $5 million pilot program.

Meanwhile, Boston is putting money behind the idea. Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Boston Public Schools will bring AI literacy programming to all high schools starting this September, funded by a $1 million seed grant from Kayak co-founder Paul English. And the National Science Foundation just dropped $11 million on the Computer Science Teachers Association to train up to 3,000 K-12 teachers in AI instruction across nine states.

The message from the states is that AI in schools is no longer optional, and neither is preparing kids to use it responsibly. The real race now is whether policy can keep pace with adoption.

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