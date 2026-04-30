Citizen Ed

Citizen Ed

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Bridget Hamre's avatar
Bridget Hamre
1h

Couldn’t agree more. I think the hardest part is this:

whether it has been rigorously tested against reality

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Gerald Von Korff's avatar
Gerald Von Korff
2h

Take a hard look at Brooke charters in Boston. Take a look at Higher Ground in St. Paul. There are hints as well in Chenoweth's Its being done series. The state of Minnesota should be committed to effective practices, but Minnesota legislators are instead committed to local control--local school board control and local charter control. Effective practices must be paired with adequate funding and accountability Brooke and Higher Ground are object lessons on how to do it.

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