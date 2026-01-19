Shot with Canon SD1400 pocket camera on Lake Street in Minneapolis

These photographs come from different places and different moments, but they’re asking the same questions.

What does it really mean to belong? Who are we becoming when we think we’re standing alone? How much of what we call culture, purpose, or freedom is already around us, waiting to be seen?

Each of these Field Notes started as a moment that could’ve passed unnoticed: a conversation, a storefront, a stage, a memory. But when I slowed down long enough to look, each one revealed something about connection, about the stories we tell ourselves, and about the quiet ways we learn who we are in relation to others.

Taken together, these pieces aren’t arguments. They’re reflections. They sit in the space between memory and meaning, between nostalgia and responsibility, between the myths we inherit and the truths we grow into. They are attempts to pay attention to the human threads that hold things together, even when the world insists we’re separate.

These are Field Notes from that work of noticing.

The Myth of the Self-Made

I took this photo seven years ago on an island in Washington State.



That’s john a. powell holding the newborn of a friend. His face carries the kind of calm you can’t fake—calm that comes from knowing something most of us are still trying to figure out.



At the time, I still believed in the self-made person the way kids believe in the Easter Bunny. I thought the race toward freedom was an individual sport. I thought the best way to win was to guard my own rights and let others do the same.



So when I asked him how we could protect each person from the forces that try to control us, I expected him to meet me there. Instead, he said something that dismantled my premise entirely:



“The individual is a myth. We are all connected, whether we like it or not.”



I brushed it off. But it bothered me. I told myself he was being overly philosophical. He was being a sage when we needed warriors.

But his words aggravated my soul. Worked my nerve. Jacked me up.



Over time, I thawed and understood his point. That harm doesn’t happen in a vacuum—it’s built into structures that shape everything from schools to housing to democracy itself.



That “colorblind” fairness is a mask that hides how those structures still serve some while excluding others.



That the work isn’t about choosing between the individual and the group—it’s about creating systems where everyone belongs, and shaping solutions that recognize the different barriers people face.



It’s taken a while for me to agree that the myth of radical independence is a gift only to those who profit from our division.



Separation is their weapon. Solidarity is ours.



If we never bridge our differences, never see ourselves in each other, we will pay the price.



John didn’t try to win me over with debate. He doesn’t argue—he bridges. He lives the connection he’s talking about.



And now, I see the unsurpassable power in that:



The future isn’t built by the loudest voice or the most defiant individual.



It’s built in the spaces where we refuse to otherize our peers, where we decide that your liberation and mine are the same fight.



[Shot with iPhone X, Union, Washington, Summer 2018]

No such thing as too late

I found O’Brien’s Dry Goods in downtown St. Cloud by accident. My photo journey leads to places where I ask, “How have I never seen this before?”



The shop is filled with Gen X relics—Heathcliff the lazy cat, an OG Chucky doll, vintage McDonald’s glassware, Zelda cartridges, Starter jackets, and a pink Barbie vinyl from the Reagan era.



Not a curated museum. More like a time capsule of forgotten things. Yesterday, in material forms.



I was there to document a cool business, and the guy behind the counter who built it.



A man who looks like he asked one of life’s better questions: What do I want to do with my days, my time, my attention?



And then he did it. He built the store he would've loved to stumble into.



Slowly, it hit me—I wasn’t just in a store. I was standing inside a fantasy of my past. The version where things felt easier, slower, simpler.



That’s the seduction of nostalgia. The way it promises comfort without a bill. But most of what I remember as “better” was just the illusion of freedom—the gift of being too young to carry the full weight.



I wasn’t less stressed. I was just less responsible.



Given all the alcoholics and Prozac customers back then, those “better” days were mostly better for me because I wasn’t paying the full price of existence.



And now, standing there as a man who’s lived a mission-aligned life—20 years of advocacy, meaning, and purpose—I still wonder what would’ve happened if I’d opened a diner. Or a record store. Or a used bookstore café that played folk music in the morning and Trip Hop at night.



I once told my wife I wanted to open a dive bar with a killer comfort food menu. Saturday mornings would be family breakfasts for kids. And a magic show.

I’d learn magic and get a cool stage name.



There would be open tables for lonely people who want to share meals, but have no one with them.



I would serve only eggs—different versions, of course.



She hasn’t divorced me yet.



I think that’s what nostalgia really is—not just longing for the past, but hunger for alternate versions of myself. Do-overs. Paths not taken. The soul-work I shelved in favor of being practical.

The things that would make me feel like more than an avatar of my true self.



But I’m smart enough to know that today is tomorrow’s nostalgia.

This moment, right now, is the one I’ll miss someday.

And that means I still have time to rewrite something.

Maybe I’ll never own a funky little dream shop like O’Brien’s.

Maybe the lonely meal magic show won’t happen.

But I can still remember the dreams I buried.

I can still ask new questions.

Like: Is it too late to be fully alive?

The answer is no.

Culture Is Already Here

I live in a place that isn’t known for hip hop. Not known for much of anything, really.



Except, suspicion of difference.



From the outside looking in, places like this are supposed to be behind the curve—less enlightened than the cities where people imagine themselves more advanced, even when they’re not quite sure how. I used to believe some of that about my own town. And then I had to ask myself if it’s so godawful here, why do I stay?



The answers are practical at first. The cost of living. The absence of traffic. The relief of space. Schools big enough to offer choice, small enough that your kids don’t disappear into the noise. Life without the constant friction of congestion.



But don’t I miss culture?



The restaurants where broccoli costs extra. The theaters where access to “high art” comes bundled with a guy peeing on your shoe out front. The cities where the mayor loves developers more than people, and housing more than homes.



Here’s the secret of a so-called wasteland: the idea that it is one becomes an invisible fence. It keeps out the haughty, the gentrifiers, the folks with such long noses they can’t help but look down them at any place not drenched in overpriced coffee and curated despair.



I was cured of my outsider attitude the moment I stopped sheltering in place—stopped enjoying my peace in isolation—and started roaming. Wandering. Searching streets and alleys I've never seen in the years that I've lived here. Looking for a story different from the one that has tired me. Listening to voices I wasn’t trained to hear. Choosing curiosity over superiority.



That’s how I end up taking this picture in a bar (I don't drink), standing in the dark with people half my age. Marveling at how little they care about what the world expects them to be. I know that because one of them is on stage in a horse’s head mask. Another looks like he wandered out of a horror film. All together, they’re raging in a carefree hip-hop anthem in a town that allegedly has no culture.



And yet—here it is. The way you act when you don't care if the world gets it.



The way you hold the mic when you're not supposed to have one.



When outsiders believe you have no creatives, artisans, or poets. Just a bunch of flat Stanleys in the minds of people too educated to know better.



It hits me that beyond this stage full of hilarious youngsters going insane, their mothers and fathers are quilters, cooks, painters, carpenters, fixers, landscapers. The quiet builders of a place’s soul, those who draw the designs for a small world order.



Every environment produces creators. I've learned I won’t see them if my eyes are clouded by arrogance—or if I mistake the slow pace here for emptiness.



Thank God for my camera and how photography keeps teaching me to look for reality underneath the stereotype. Culture is already here. The work for me is seeing it.



[Shot with Sony A7 IV, Downtown St. Cloud, December 2025]