There was power coming through my television on school mornings. Led by a man with a proud afro and a voice that seemed to arrive from somewhere deeper than a TV set, chanting “I am, somebody. I can, achieve.”

I had a proud afro.

Even though I didn’t understand it as politics or history, I was a believer. This blackfirmation* sent me out the door differently. Straighter. Somehow lit.

Years later, the man with the righteous afro came to Berkeley High School. I was enrolled there, but I cut class most days to eat at Woolworth’s cafeteria (99 cent breakfast). But when Jesse Jackson came to speak, something made me go.

What he said isn’t important. That’s not quite how it works with him. What the memorable part is what the room felt like. Like revival, not merely rhetoric. He moved through language the way a musician moves through a melody, finding pressure and release, building and granting relief, until the words weren’t landing in the mind anymore, they were animating my soul. I had never seen anyone do what he did to the crowd of young people. I didn’t know it was possible.

The chants and slogans people sometimes dismissed as showmanship (Keep Hope Alive, Hope not Dope, I am somebody) were technologies, not semantics. The repetition and rhythm caught my moved me. Jackson obvious drew from the Black church tradition, which has always seen the preacher and congregation build something together, a call and response, until the room reaches a place neither could have arrived at alone.

I had never seen anyone running for political office be interesting.

I had never seen a Black man audacious enough to run for president.

My adolescent mind, inoculated by naiveté, believed he could win. Hearing him deliver what was one of the best speeches ever, he should win.

He was a good teacher in the lesson of using volume or heat to make world believe what he made me believe. He proved that words are not casual or neutral.

How you say a thing determines whether it lives or dies.

I say things some times.

I repeat, “I am Somebody.”

His words belong to the ages now. His lesson continues.

*A blackfirmation is a Black affirmation.