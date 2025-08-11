You read the title right. Even God was in question.

Dick Gregory’s voice in my headphones was a freight train. Not the polite kind you wave at from a crossing—one of those late-night, no-brakes, no-apology freights that makes the ground shake. He was already three turns ahead of me before I’d formed my next question.

This was a decade ago, on my old podcast Rock The Schools. I have no Earthly idea of why I thought we’d be talking about education reform—charters, achievement gaps, maybe some policy jabs. I should have known that Gregory had other plans.

By the time we were five minutes in, we’d gone from Washington, D.C. as a “seat of criminal power” to "change ‘nigger’ to ‘N-word’ and you didn’t solve a thing — you just made it easier to avoid the truth," to “Howard University? Named after a man famous for killing Indian children.”

Or, how expired soda was deliberately re-dated and dumped into Black neighborhoods, using it as an example of how corporations knowingly profit from harming marginalized communities.

And, I’ll be damned if it wasn’t all connected. He was drawing a map I hadn’t studied yet, and I couldn’t keep up with the legend.

Gregory was a comedian, I guess, but only in the sense that Muhammad Ali was a “boxer.” Sure, it was the craft that paid the bills, but it was also a delivery system for something more dangerous. He could take a room from laughter to outrage before your diaphragm caught up. He didn’t just tell jokes—he slipped the truth past your defenses in the middle of your laugh.

When he died in 2017 at the age of 84, the obituaries all got the basics right: he was a pioneer of political comedy, a relentless civil rights activist, a man who refused to separate the stage from the struggle. They wrote about his breakout on The Tonight Show in 1961, when he cracked jokes about segregation to a white America still pretending not to know what that was. They told of his friendship with King, his hunger strikes, his presidential run.

What they couldn’t quite bottle was the velocity. Gregory’s mind moved like it was double-parked. He’d go from the Mau Mau uprising to the CIA’s fingerprints on Black history to the Easter’s resurrection and faulty math without taking a breath. To follow him, you had to be willing to toss out the day’s itinerary.

We don’t have anyone like him now. Our sharpest comics can deliver a monologue that trends news of the day, but they’re careful even heralded as pushing the envelope. Chappelle is brilliant but punches down constantly. Katt Williams is the funniest there is, but he’s stuck in grits and gravy humor. Kevin Hart is hilarious, but a tap dancer with a rim shot after each joke. The instinct to entertain has swallowed the urge to mobilize. Gregory’s generation understood that a joke could be a brick, and laughter could be the opening act for revolution.

Losing elders like him isn’t just about memory. It’s about losing an entire skill set: how to puncture power with precision; how to stitch together history’s loose threads while your audience thinks they’re just out for a good time; how to make the truth stick. We are in a political moment that is vexing and exhausting—hope running low, humor even lower—and the people most equipped to speak into that void are gone.

Gregory didn’t wait for permission to tell you what you didn’t want to hear. He knew the cost of softening the blow. In our interview, I was just trying to keep the train from derailing. Now I see it wasn’t derailing—it was barreling straight through the myths I’d been taught to protect.

And here’s what I’m left with, all these years later: if we can’t find the next Dick Gregory, maybe we have to become fragments of him ourselves. Not necessarily on stage, not necessarily with a punchline, but with the same refusal to waste a microphone—whatever that microphone looks like in your life.

Gregory once told me, “Truth ain’t never had to be validated by anybody.”

That’s the charge.

Stop waiting for applause before you say what needs saying.

Because the freight train is already moving, and the ground is shaking, and someone has to be the one who won’t let the laughter end before the work begins.