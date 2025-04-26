Isaac Asimov on Education

In a brief but brilliant exchange with journalist Bill Moyers, legendary science fiction author and thinker Isaac Asimov offers a powerful take on the nature of learning—and how true education starts with curiosity.

Asimov envisions a world where learners follow their interests, free from rigid structures or predetermined paths. If someone wants to dive deep into baseball, he says, let them. That seemingly narrow passion might naturally spark curiosity about statistics, leading to a deeper understanding of math. Suddenly, earned run averages and batting averages become doorways to equations and probability.

Likewise, a math enthusiast might become captivated by the physics of a curveball, and just like that, a love of sports is born from a love of numbers.

His point is simple and profound: when people are allowed to learn what they love, learning expands organically. Interests cross-pollinate. A spark in one subject lights a fire in another. And rather than being told what to care about, learners are empowered to chase what excites them—and discover unexpected passions along the way.

Asimov’s wisdom still resonates today: curiosity is the best curriculum.