The algorithmic gods must sense I need a good scrub with some intellectual detergent.

How else to explain this New Scientist piece on “de-extinction” landing in my feed?

Forget school board fights, book burnings, and the death of diversity in word and deed. A real intellectual brawl is happening over whether we as a society should bring the woolly mammoth back from the dead—and whether people who say “bad idea” should be digitally dragged into oblivion.

Um…count me among the folks who’ve seen enough movies to ask, “Bring extinct species back to life—what could go wrong?”

Until now, I didn’t even know “de-extinction” was a thing. The pitch? Take DNA from living animals and tweak it until you get something that looks and acts like an extinct one. The scientists pushing back - aka, the good guys - say that’s not resurrection so much as cosplay for creatures that vanished 10,000 years ago.

A few scientists—Vincent Lynch, Victoria Herridge, Flint Dibble, Nic Rawlence—have raised inconvenient questions about whether this is possible, ethical, or even useful.

Cue the mysterious smear campaign against them. Blog posts, YouTube videos, and copyright complaints suddenly appear, chipping away at their credibility. Their qualifications are attacked. They’re painted as petty. Much of it reads like it was churned out by AI—fitting, in a story about reanimating things.

What’s at stake here isn’t just whether a mammoth will stomp across Siberia. It’s how science fights its fights—and whether disagreement gets settled with evidence or with SEO-optimized hit jobs.

And here’s where it hits home for me: in education policy, we know this pattern. Big claims. Big money. And anyone asking hard questions becomes a “negative voice” to be sidelined. The equity-minded advocates who once stood for kids of color during the so-called “equity era” of ed reform have been scrubbed out by an anti-diversity juggernaut. The movement for better schools and better outcomes didn’t die of natural causes—it was politically hunted, and the bodies are still warm.

Maybe science can earn its keep by reanimating the brave, principled people who fought to get more kids across the educational finish line. Until then, my algorithm will keep me sane with reminders that somewhere, beyond our toxic little swamp of education politics, there’s a bigger world full of smart people debating audacious, complicated things.

That’s the kind of mind fuel to be resilient in a dumbing world.