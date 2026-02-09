I took this photograph in Minneapolis. Two anarchist journalists slathering glue and posters onto a wall in subzero weather. The image they are posting is Renée Nicole Good. The messages bookending Good’s affable headshot read “American Mom” and “Murdered by ICE.”

Remember her as a progressive living peacefully in a progressive city. She had a wife. Together they cared deeply about immigrant justice and showed up for it in ordinary, human ways. For that, she was murdered by a federal agent during a confrontation he escalated quickly and ended with bullets to her head. Afterward, he punctuated the destruction of her life with “fucking bitch.” The state offered explanations. The system closed ranks. Good people learned, again, how paternalism actually operates.

I think about all of that when I read Jon Haidt’s Substack today, Why the Mental Health of Liberal Girls Sank First and Fastest.

Haidt wants to explain why progressive women like Good speak so insistently about harm, power, and oppression. His answer is psychological. He says they have been taught to think in unhealthy ways. That they overinterpret danger. That they mistake disagreement for violence. That institutions have indulged these habits and produced anxiety and fragility as a result.

It is a tidy explanation. It is also facile and deeply unsatisfying.

I’m not bothered by Haidt studying mental health. What bothers me is the way he uses psychology as a compensatory maneuver around his aging post-progressive politics. His framework allows him to say, calmly and authoritatively, that the problem is how progressives perceive the world rather than the conditions they are responding to. Attention shifts from systems to cognition. From power to feelings.

That move feels less like insight and more like aggrieved relief.

If the problem is distorted thinking, then no reckoning is required. No serious engagement with claims about state violence, gendered threat, or structural injustice. No need to sit with the discomfort of being told that the liberal order you helped build still produces real harm for real people. Professors who have been called to account by students too often can retreat into the righteous delusion that they are diagnosing pathology rather than resisting critique.

Renée Good did not die because someone misread a tweet. She did not die because she trusted her feelings too much. She died because a man vested with state authority responded with force and contempt, and because the ideas that justify that force have been normalized for decades. Those ideas come from words. From stories. From ideologies that teach some people whose lives are threatening and whose are disposable. They are reinforced by recruitment pipelines that favor anger, misogyny, and under-education, and that mobilize those traits in service of power. We have even had a president who bragged openly about sexual assault. None of this appeared out of nowhere.

When progressive women talk about harm, they are often talking about this. About the connection between rhetoric and reality. About how power shows up in bodies and consequences. About the cost of pretending systems are neutral when outcomes clearly are not.

Haidt misdiagnoses this as a cognitive error. I hear it and think about who benefits most from that diagnosis.

There is a generation of thinkers who once believed they were the moral center of American liberalism. They fought important fights. They earned their confidence honestly. But something shifted. Younger people began asking harder questions about race, gender, policing, borders, and violence. Questions that did not flatter the old stories about progress and fairness.

For some, that challenge produced humility. For others, it produced annoyance. For a few, it produced theory.

Calling this moment a mental health crisis caused by bad ideas is a way to avoid saying what is harder. That the critique might be, at least in part, right. That systems might be more violent than we wanted to believe. That the world younger people inherited is less stable than the one we expected to hand down.

I am willing to admit I could be wrong, even about Haidt and his cohort. Political cultures can reward grievance, including my own. Online spaces can distort perception. Language can inflame rather than clarify. Not every claim made in the name of justice is careful or correct.

But when someone points to a body and a grave and is told they are catastrophizing, alarms should go off. When the response to naming harm is to question the mental health of the person naming it, the argument has already collapsed.

The photograph above is not a metaphor. It is a record. It reminds me that harm is as real as Renée Good was, and that dismissing people’s alarm as psychological weakness reliably serves those already advantaged by the status quo.

Haidt offers a story that reassures people who feel accused. He provides a vocabulary that sounds compassionate and scientific while quietly protecting moral innocence. That is why the argument travels so well. It feels reasonable. It feels calm. It feels like adulthood reasserting itself.

But it also feels like the empire talking to itself, explaining why the people knocking at the door are confused rather than justified.

The best response I can offer is simple. Resist turning politics into diagnosis. Treat it as what it is: a struggle over how we live together, whose pain counts, and what we owe one another when consequences become deadly.

Renée Good’s life and death make that question unavoidable.