I wish Matthew Yglesias no harm by writing what follows. Yet, as America’s leading expert in stupidology, and being the first stupidologist, it’s my burden to upbraid stupidity.

His recent Substack (”American Students Are Getting Dumber”) is, in my opinion, stupid on several accounts.

[Before you get defensive, please see my previous pieces that define stupidity]

Matt confronts a real crisis. NAEP scores for 12th graders are the worst since 1992, and a third of high school seniors can’t functionally read prose, yet they’re graduating. These facts demand attention, and he is right to sound the alarm.

He’s also right that we’ve abandoned educational accountability without replacing it with anything better.

I cosign.

But we keep blaming students for failures that are entirely the fault of adults. His title itself—”American Students Are Getting Dumber”—pisses me off and commits this error. It’s not just semantically wrong. It’s strategically stupid, lazy, and obscures the problem we need to solve.

Students aren’t getting dumber. They don’t lack of capacity or an inability to learn. What’s actually happening is that the systems adults have designed, funded, and operated are failing to develop students’ reasoning capabilities.

That’s on us. And if we’re going to fix this, we need to start by getting our diagnosis right.

Students have untapped capacity. Adults are using ours poorly. And Matt’s piece, despite its many strengths, exemplifies some of that poor reasoning.

What Matt Gets Right

The NAEP decline is real and alarming. Really effing alarming.

The pandemic disrupted learning everywhere. Matt correctly notes that while prolonged closures in blue states were worst, the disruption “impacted all kinds of kids in all kinds of places.” He’s right that blue state officials over-calculated the harm of opening schools, as evidenced by European schools staying open with mild public health consequences. Interestingly, though, scores dropped significantly across Europe too, despite schools remaining open. This suggests the pandemic’s educational impact went beyond just remote learning policies.

Matt is right that dismantling No Child Left Behind-era accountability left us flying blind. Parents are massively uninformed. Research from Learning Heroes found that over 90% believe their kids are at grade level when only about a third actually are.

This is why I still support educational accountability. Not despite its fall from grace, but because the alternative—what we’re doing now—demonstrably doesn’t work. Education is a science. Sciences can be measured. Measurement saves lives. It takes many blood samples to establish a normative range, but once you have it, you can diagnose problems and intervene.

The same logic applies to learning. The revolt against testing wasn’t entirely wrong in identifying flawed implementation, but it threw out something essential: the ability to know whether what we’re doing is working.

Where Matt Falls Down

Matt suggests that ending NCLB-era accountability caused the decline, pointing to falling scores from 2015-2019. I’m sympathetic to that point, but this timeline requires artful cherry-picking. Scores were rising before NCLB, continued rising for years after it passed in 2002, then plateaued, and began declining while many NCLB provisions were still active. And complicating factors emerged during the same period—the ascendent social media age created an attention war precisely when scores started dropping.

I instinctively believe accountability mattered, but I haven’t seen evidence beyond conflating correlation with causation. Maybe someone has better data (send it to me), so I’ll call this belief temporarily stupid until I see it.

The bigger problem is that Matt frames opposition to NCLB as opposition to “trying” itself. This misrepresents what happened. Teachers, parents, and students who pushed back against “test-and-punish” weren’t saying “let’s not try.” They claimed this specific implementation resulted in teaching to tests, narrowing curriculum, gaming systems, and still failing to deliver the parental knowledge Matt now complains is absent.

The backlash came from a confluence of interest. Some, undoubtedly from rent-seeking groups within the educational industrial complex (I was always happy to call that out), but also from people with legitimate concerns about counterproductive consequences. Mea culpa. I was kinda stupid about giving that group fair consideration.

The accountability regime was the right idea facing off against education’s biggest foe: the enduring ability of legacy systems—schools, leadership, state bureaucracies, governors—to game almost any system once they’ve had time to work in it. When perverse incentives led to neglecting science education in favor of reading and math test prep, reasonable people noticed and objected.

Matt also breezes past alternative explanations that deserve serious consideration. He mentions “digital distractions” in passing but doesn’t grapple with the fact that smartphones became ubiquitous in teenage hands between 2012 and 2015—exactly when scores started declining. We handed every teenager a dopamine slot machine engineered by the world’s most sophisticated behavioral psychologists to hijack attention, then wondered why sustained attention for reading declined. Yes, I have dismissed that as an aging alarmist’s book tour talking point, but, for the purpose of intellectual inquiry, it’s worth mentioning here. It’s a systems-level change in the competitive economics of attention that coincided precisely with the educational performance decline we’re now wringing our hands about.

The same timeline saw increasing childhood anxiety and mental health crises, growing economic precarity affecting family stability, the collapse of local news and media literacy infrastructure, and the wholesale transformation of information environments.

Any serious analysis needs to weigh these factors against policy changes.

Matt speculates about future PISA scores showing America on a worse trajectory than peer countries, but he found data from Italy (flat post-2022) and Japan (less severe decline) that he doesn’t seriously investigate.

What are they doing differently? That’s where the intellectual work should happen.

The Real Crisis: Adults Are Failing Kids

What really bothers me about this discourse, and it’s bigger than Matt’s piece, is that we keep saying students are getting dumber when what we mean is that adults are failing them.

Students didn’t design curricula that don’t work.

They didn’t allocate funds in ways that make no sense.

They didn’t inflate their own grades or create the information environment they’re navigating.

They’re doing exactly what young people have always done—acting as brilliant sponges for whatever the world is teaching them.

They’re learning something. Just not always what we’re measuring.

The research on Generation Z’s digital literacy reveals capabilities that would have seemed like science fiction to previous generations. Studies show that active social media users demonstrate superior information evaluation skills, that Gen Z students exhibit genuine digital competence across multiple domains, and that they’ve developed what researchers call “multimodal literacy”—the ability to make meaning through images, emoji, video, and rapid-fire interactions that function as legitimate communication tools, not mere supplements to “real” literacy.

Watching my kids compete in multiplayer video games taught me a lot about the complexities they can master. Research consistently shows that action video games improve perceptual processing, attentional control, spatial cognition, and executive function. Real-time strategy games develop problem-solving skills and cognitive flexibility. The cognitive demands of contemporary gaming—coordinating rapid decision-making under time pressure, managing multiple information streams, adapting strategies in real-time, collaborating with distributed teams—represent intellectual challenges that make the games many of us grew up with look like tic-tac-toe compared to quantum physics.

I’m not arguing games replace traditional literacy. I’m arguing that when we say students are “getting dumber” because they score lower on traditional reading assessments while simultaneously mastering forms of communication and cognition that didn’t exist twenty years ago, we’re measuring the wrong things and drawing the wrong conclusions. They’re learning. We’re failing to help them learn what they need.

This is where the accountability argument gets complicated. Yes, we need measurement. But measurement of what? Matt wants accountability for reading prose, and he’s right that matters. But if we’re serious about intellectual fitness as a national priority, we need to measure reasoning capability, not just content retention. We need to assess whether students can evaluate claims, integrate evidence, update beliefs when warranted, and navigate novel problems—not whether they can decode passages on a standardized test.

We can’t return to an accountability regime that died a long death, or to abandon measurement entirely. We’re in a fundamentally different world than the one NCLB was designed for.

Every student carries a supercomputer connected to humanity’s collective knowledge. The bottleneck isn’t information access. It’s thinking clearly about information. It’s sustained attention in an attention economy. It’s distinguishing signal from noise in information abundance.

Matt concludes by worrying about “a big national failure to take the educational goals of the school system seriously.” He’s half right. The failure isn’t in seriousness—it’s in clinging to 20th century goals in a 21st century attention economy. We’re still optimizing for past years compliance and content delivery while the world has moved on.

This is what I mean by stupidity versus dumbness. Students have capacity. They’re demonstrating it in domains we’re not measuring and sometimes not even acknowledging. Adults—policymakers, educators, commentators, parents—have capacity too. But we’re reasoning poorly about how to develop young people’s intellectual capabilities in the world they actually inhabit.

When we blame students for getting “dumber” while ignoring systems failures, alternative explanations, and new competencies right in front of us, we’re not being dumb. We’re being stupid. We have the capacity for better reasoning. We’re just not using it.

Matt’s piece is valuable because it forces attention on a real crisis. But the crisis isn’t the deficiencies of students. It’s adults failing to redesign systems, allocate resources, establish appropriate measures, and create environments that develop the reasoning capabilities every young person needs.

If we want better outcomes, we need better diagnosis. And that starts with getting the target of our criticism right.

It’s not the kids who are getting stupider. It’s us.