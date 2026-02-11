Cold Spring, Minnesota

I need to be a warrior, they said. Show up every day. Take no breaks. Christmas, birthdays, weekends, those are for people who haven’t found their purpose yet.

So I did. I stacked the campaigns, the grants, the partnerships, the advocacy work until the tower swayed. I told myself this was what I was built for. That resilience meant never stopping. That rest was for the weak or the privileged, and I was neither.

Then the circuit blew. Not visibly, I still showed up, but internally, the lights went out. Too many masters. Too many demands on a well that was running dry while I wasn’t paying attention. I’d spent years envying people who seemed to have a balance figured out, the ones who could pursue purpose without sacrificing self. But I was praising hustle, worshiping the grind, and failing to rest.

Several retreats I participated in last year had a theme of “surrender.” Letting go. Releasing toxins and retaining curiosity.

Circumstances forced me to stop, and I did something radical. I got in the car and drove away. Seriously, just got up one day and left without an agenda. Untethered. Gone missing. I tool long stretches of two-lane roads leading to towns I’d never heard of. Places with populations no more than 5,000. Where the main street has a church, a bar, a post office, a grocer, and not much else.

Places like Cold Spring.

The motion blur in this frame—that’s me refusing to stay still, even when I’m supposed to be resting. But the background, that quiet main street under winter’s gray blanket, that’s the medicine. The snow freezes everything into silence. The pace slows to human speed. There’s no improvement to be made on the absence of noise, no optimization possible for the grace of empty space.

These small towns became my urgent care. My place to quickly reposition and center. I wander their streets like I lived here in another life, like muscle memory is pulling me toward something I forgot I needed.

I know the people who actually live here don’t romanticize it the way I do. They have their problems, relative to their context, same as me. Some of them dream of escaping to bigger places where they can disappear into options, where nobody knows their business. We’re trading places, in a way. I’m on the road less taken, searching for my best self. They’re yearning for the road that leads out.

The grass is always greener, that’s the cliche. But I’ll be damned if sometimes the grass really is greener. Sometimes the thing you need exists in the last place you thought to look. Sometimes wisdom isn’t about pushing harder. It’s about knowing when to drive away and when to pull over.

I’m not sorry to discover that I was not made to be a salary man. Not built for wage slavery or losing myself in “the work” until body, mind, and soul become stranger to my Creator.

The blur in this image? That’s the old me, speeding past what matters.

The street behind it, patient and present? That’s where I’m dreaming up a vision for who I really am.

[Shot with Nikon Zf, Cold Spring, MN., winter 2026]