the revolution will be literate

the revolution will be literate

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Steven Evangelista's avatar
Steven Evangelista
Oct 5

Awesome! Totally with you about scale. Someone asked me when I was going to replicate the charter school I co-founded (as if it was mine to replicate). I was like, "I don't even know how to process scaling relationships. How would I know every kid in multiple campuses?"

And yes, through all kinds of brouhahas, the TFA mission continues to be a beacon.

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Maureen Kelleher's avatar
Maureen Kelleher
Oct 6

"The thing we scale fastest and best is failure." Mic drop, sir. And TFA as catalyst rather than replicator and scaler seems spot-on.

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