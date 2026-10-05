Well, friends, I have made the tough decision to pause my boycott of Teach For America. I will keep negotiating with them as a bargaining unit of one, with the goal of securing the alumni certificate I am still owed.

For anyone who missed the first installment of our fight, I posted a piece on LinkedIn announcing that I was boycotting TFA’s 35th Anniversary Summit in Las Vegas. The boycott may or may not have been clickbait. The real message was a love letter to an organization that has stocked my working life with some of the most gifted people I know. My one grievance was that I was left off the program and am still waiting on a certificate promised to me years ago as an honorary corps member. Call me Petty Roosevelt if you want to.

Apparently TFA’s leaders read stuff on the internet, even though I wrote it. They shared the piece widely, and it drew more feedback and goodwill than I expected. Within days, some high-ranking members of the TFA ecosystem offered me travel and lodging, and on Friday morning I was on an early flight to Vegas. Of course I was grateful, though not surprised. Generosity is a hallmark of the organization, and flying a self-declared boycotter across the country on short notice is completely on brand.

Enough about me.

For years I’ve wrestled with ed reform’s obsession with scale. Bring someone a great program, and the first question is how it scales. Show them a great school, and they want to know how to replicate it. Build a successful talent pipeline, and the response is “How fast can you grow it?”

My longstanding observation is that the thing we scale fastest and best is failure. When we race to grow before we understand what growing requires, we take good ideas and kill them by multiplying them before we know enough to do it well.

It hit me this weekend that TFA belongs in a different category. The original idea was to send top college graduates to teach in high-need schools. Over time, that idea grew into a juggernaut of systems, talent networks, programs, and partnerships. It would be easy to call that scale, but I think catalytic is the better word, because what TFA has set in motion since 1990 has produced far more than the organization itself. The teachers it has placed in classrooms number in the tens of thousands. The bigger accomplishment came afterward, in the leaders who carried discipline and execution into every corner of the education sector and well beyond it, from government to business to the nonprofit world.

For some corps members, two years becomes a lifelong commitment to teaching. For others, it becomes the reason they go start schools of their own, convinced they can build something better than what they saw. The corps has produced principals and teachers, community leaders and elected officials. My mental model is a honeycomb, a local generator of far more energy than it appears to hold from the outside. If you have ever been on the other side of a policy fight with TFA alumni, you may prefer the image of a wasp nest. Either way, a lot of motivated activity happens in a small space, and we should put bigger investments behind organizations that grow beyond themselves and their original intent.

Wading through the crowds at the summit, I was also struck by how wide the demographic range of TFA alumni has become. Plenty of organizations that used to call diversity a strength have gone quiet about it in the past few years, and a few have too eagerly dropped it altogether. TFA hasn’t. They seem to know you can’t serve the world if you can’t relate to the world, and all the artificial intelligence on earth won’t rescue an organization short on the human kind. Getting people from very different places to collaborate, negotiate, and survive disagreement is difficult, but done well it means learning more and growing faster, getting invited into more rooms and working inside more communities.

OK, all of that borders on smarmy.

My praise for TFA is selfish. My mission in life is justice for marginalized young people. I’m desperate for systems change on their behalf and for closing the belief gap. That can only happen by multiplying the number of adults who know how to teach, how to build, and how to govern. After 35 years, TFA has more receipts in that area than most organizations.

There have been valid critiques over the years, ranging from white saviorism to neoliberalism. The organization has wrestled thoughtfully with those issues. At the same time, I have never met a critic outworking them. There’s only one thing the critics have generated more of than TFA, and that’s solution-free criticism.

We can let them keep that. Nobody needs it.

Which brings me to the title of this piece. Thirty-five years in, TFA’s mission still begins with the words “one day.” The full sentence promises that one day, all children in this nation will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education. It’s sad how many well-paid people in our field don’t believe that’s possible. It’s inspiring how stubborn TFA alumni remain about it, insistent and even peevish toward anyone who treats kids as uneducable because of where they come from.

Two words have carried that mission for 35 years. They make a promise that asks us to act every morning as if the deadline were today. That’s what I saw in Las Vegas, a few thousand people acting like it.

Seeing it up close only affirmed my beliefs about them as people. So consider my boycott suspended. My bargaining unit of one will keep pressing for that certificate, and I have every confidence it’s coming.

One day.