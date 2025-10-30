Ok, Gen X.

Raise your hand…

…if you

…remember

…this:

This is your brain on drugs. Like sizzling eggs in a hot iron skillet.

The public service announcement lost its sting over time, but damn I wish there could be a “this is your brain on stupid” commercial in heavy rotation today warning Americans about the endemic scourge of stupidity.

Consider this one such advisory.

Last week I wrote about why criticizing populism backfires and what infrastructure we’d need to reduce our collective vulnerability to cognitive exploitation. Several of you said “Okay, but what do I do about MY thinking today, before we fix the entire education system?”

Fair question.

I don’t have all the answers, but I scoured articles, TED talks, and open-source lectures this past week, which led to a focus: cognitive biases.

I have them. You have them. They hurt us.

Now, knowing we have biases, or bugs in our thinking, doesn’t debug our thinking. Knowing is just step one.

Scientists have spent 50 years cataloging cognitive vulnerabilities—anchoring bias, availability heuristic, sunk cost fallacy (look at my fancy language)—and almost no time teaching people how to actually override them in real time. It’s like knowing you have diabetes but applying to work for Willy Wonka.

So let’s talk about what debugging our thinking actually looks like. Not as theory. As practice. Because intellectual self-defense isn’t something you understand. It’s something you do.

Before going there, let’s set a ground rule: I’m not a scientist. I’m a student reporting to you what I’m learning as I learn it. What follows is merely my understanding of what I’ve read this week.

Our brains run on million-year-old hardware optimized for a world that no longer exists. Quick pattern recognition for spotting predators in tall grass. Gut-level trust judgments useful in a tribe of 150. Overweighting dramatic events when threats were immediate and local. That hardware fails catastrophically in the modern world. Our pattern recognition sees conspiracies in coincidences. Our tribal trust makes us believe people who look like us and distrust people who don’t. Our recency bias makes us think plane crashes are common and car crashes are rare.

While I’ve read plenty about “rewiring” our brains, the science says “hold on, we can’t reprogram evolution.” I’m simplifying, of course. We can adapt, though. We can learn when our hardware is lying to us and consciously override the output. That’s the whole game.

Our brains don’t want to be debugged. Daniel Kahneman won a Nobel Prize for proving this: we make about 35,000 decisions a day, and thinking hard about all of them would fry our circuits. So we run on autopilot most of the time. Fast, automatic, confident. And wrong, a lot.

What fascinates me about the research is that even when we transition to analytical thinking—which takes about six seconds—we’re fighting our own hardware. Thinking hard is exhausting. When we’re cognitively exhausted, we retreat to intuition faster. When working memory is overloaded, we make more impulsive decisions, judge things more harshly, rely on stereotypes and shortcuts. This isn’t a character flaw. It’s how the brain conserves energy.

Debugging requires recognizing the moment between “my brain gave me an answer” and “I believe that answer.” That’s the intervention point. That split second where you ask: “Wait—should I trust this intuition, or do I need to think harder?” Most of us never ask. We just believe whatever our brains serve up.

Intellectual self-defense is learning to ask.

It matters because kids don’t learn reasoning from lectures. They learn it from watching adults reason. Every time you pause before sharing that outrage-bait article, every time you say out loud “wait, let me check where this came from”—you’re teaching. Not with curriculum. With behavior.

So if I could teach every student three techniques—and if every parent and teacher could model these three habits—it would be these:

First: search for evidence that contradicts what you think you know. Not “here’s why I’m right” but “what would prove me wrong?” Take any strong belief and write down three pieces of evidence that would prove it wrong. If you can’t think of any, you’re not reasoning—you’re rationalizing. Olivia Gross teaches this through Talmudic debate: you don’t understand an idea until you’ve wrestled with the arguments against it. Her students argue both sides of Supreme Court cases. The goal isn’t winning. It’s finding truth.

Second: trace information backward. Where did this actually come from? Who benefits from me believing it? Most of what we “know” is inherited belief. Someone told us. We believed them. We never checked. When you feel certain about something, trace it backward. Who told you? How do they know? If the chain breaks down, your certainty should too.

Third: recognize when you’re being manipulated. Your attention is worth money. Your outrage is worth votes. Algorithms exploit our pattern recognition and tribal loyalty. They serve content that confirms what we believe and enrages us about people who disagree. When you feel strong emotion about information, pause and ask: “Who benefits from me feeling this way?” Ask yourself: “Is this making me think, or is it making me react?”

And, once we debug adult thinking, it could translate into a exercise regime we teach young people. We teach algebra, history, grammar—but not how to recognize confirmation bias, trace information to sources, or spot cognitive manipulation.

I want my kids to know functional stupidity is useful to institutions. That students who question authority are harder to manage than students who comply. Voters who demand evidence are less predictable than voters who react to fear. So schools reward compliance over critique. Memorization over reasoning. Right answers over better questions.

The result: intelligent people who can’t debug their own thinking. That’s not an accident. It’s a feature.

We could teach them the practice of intellectual fitness:

Make it a daily habit. Every time you feel certain about something important, ask: What would prove me wrong? Where’s the source? Am I being manipulated?

Make it a weekly practice. Find an argument you hate and force yourself to make the strongest version of it. Not to agree with it—to understand what someone reasonable might find compelling.

Make it a monthly audit. Pick one thing you believe strongly. Write down what evidence supports it, what contradicts it, and how confident you should actually be. Most of us discover we’re way more confident than our evidence justifies.

These three habits aren’t complicated—they’re just unfamiliar. And the more adults model them, and the more young people see them, the harder they’ll become to manipulate.

Finally, individual debugging is necessary, but not sufficient. Stupidity doesn’t just live in our heads. It lives in systems designed to keep us too busy to think. Next week, I’ll share what I’m studying this weekend, how organizations actively make us dumber—and why functional stupidity works in their favor.

None of this is to worship intellectualism on my part. It’s about stubbornly distributing self-defense tactics and to teach the next generation how to think in a world designed to make them stupid.

Because the opposite of stupidity isn’t intelligence. It’s sovereignty.

Next in the series: “Functional Stupidity: How Organizations Make You Dumber”

Further reading: