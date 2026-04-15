Kimberly and Dan. Shot with Leica Q3 43. Avon, Minnesota

I took a mid-day journey yesterday. Got onto I-94 North toward Alexandria with no plan besides capturing some photos on one of the first walkable sunny days of 2026.

I got off in Avon to scour the neighborhoods and small downtown for quaint, character-rich subjects. From the highway exit I could see a lot of stuff outside a motel that looked interesting. When I got there I saw a sign announcing they were having a sale.

It was promising.

The first person I bumped into was a woman, beige like me, who asked who I was. For a second I wondered if I had misread the sign, maybe this wasn’t open to the public. But she literally wanted to know who I was. My name and story. Who my people are.

She had a familiar way of being. Like an aunt or cousin.

It took a minute of talking for us to realize that we’re both Minnesotans with New Orleans roots. She said I looked just like her dad when he was younger. Looking at her, I could see how that would be.

There’s a way Creoles look that if I described it you might think I was talking about any caramel people, but it’s different. We know us when we see us.

Her name is Kimberly. Her and her son own the motel. They’re in the process of renovating it. The sale they were having was to offload a lot of old things left over from the previous owner. I had missed the sale from the previous weekend. There was a lot more stuff, and more traffic then.

This is what was left.

Dan, a gray-haired affable man, had a role to play in helping Kimberly, but I couldn’t tell what it was. He chatted me up. Joked with Kimberly. Kept the mood light.

Scenes from the sale in Avon.

He handed me a flyer for an “old wild west reunion,” where there will be skits, sing-alongs, fishing on Sauk River, campfires, tall tales and hay rides. He owns an acreage where he hosts these types of events, and also auction (he’s an auctioneer).

When he told me his place is in Paynesville, it clicked that this was one of the places I’d driven through before. A place where I’d look at properties like his and wonder about how the inhabitants live, what they’re like, how their days are different than mine. Perhaps more simple, more easygoing while also being physically more demanding in the work they do.

Some of these towns make me nervous because their stillness and vacant main streets feel more menacing than peaceful. They don’t all feel like a safe place to stop.

But as a person with a journalist’s curiosity about stories, I’ve always imagined getting to explore one of these properties and interview the people and have time to capture images that aren’t rushed. To immerse and see and capture a place that expands my knowledge about people and their lifestyles.

I’ve always thought it a long shot because, who would invite me in to intrude like that?

There are too many stories in national media of people being shot for mistakenly turning down the wrong road onto private property, only to meet hyper-vigilant homeowners who see color in a world where people say they don’t.

I had a 71-year-old farm woman stop me as I shot pictures of a vast wheat filled horizon on a long two-lane road. She asked the same question Kimberly asked—who are you—but without any of the warmth. She did the inquiry I’m used to now. Questions about why I’m taking pictures. For whom? Did I get permission?

The 71-year-old farmer who stopped me. [Nikon Zf]

She was barely staying within a tone of polite discourse, with a cold edge to her words.

I had taken a picture of a vintage truck with colorful flowers in its bed that was along the roadside. Fully viewable within feet of the public road. She told me it was her father’s truck and that he had passed away 30 years ago. She said I should see how it would seem weird that I would stop to take pictures of other people’s land without asking first.

Nikon Zf

The laws of public photography are undoubtedly on my side, but I try to defuse these situations because my goal isn’t to get into a back and forth about it. I try to de-escalate even when people make that difficult.

I’m capable of sharp words. I have many of them that are deployable whenever I choose to command them. However, these travels are about growth and becoming better. Cussing at farmers who aren’t nearly as armed verbally is pointless.

That said, my dream of finding one of these farmers who are open to sharing their land and their story, explaining to a city man what the different buildings, structures, and equipment I see and wonder about are used for, that has been out of reach.

Until Dan from Paynesville.

Within a minute of talking he invited me to come out and photograph his place. He promises to show me around, to see the animals, the terrain, and the activities.

This is a lottery win, a photojournalist’s dream, and I undoubtably will take him up on his offer.

Believing very little in chance encounters, several things stand out from this situation.

Kimberly gave me her card, told me she needs a photographer, and asked if I’d be interested. Curiosity and creativity is my crack, so yes, I would love to see a motel from the inside, see the stories of the innkeepers and the travelers. Find out if the walls can talk and what they might say if asked questions.

That by itself felt like a payoff for walking out of my house, getting on the freeway, and stopping in a random place where I know no one but want to know more.

But adding Dan to the mix, and his offer to see his property, was a compounding blessing.

It’s a simple lesson about what happens when I wander beyond my fence, search beyond my boundaries, and open up dialogue with strangers to the point that we are no longer strangers.

One of the biggest payoffs is balance. For every cold farmer who stops me on the road, there's a Dan inviting me onto his land. The bad encounters feed my cynicism. The good ones starve it.

These roads can be proudly covered in Trump flags. The trucks wear all the tribal symbols of a people powerfully disinterested in my humanity and creation by God.

But I believe God wants me to be diligent about finding the counterfactuals in life, to resist lazy thinking or accepting disconnection from people who are different than I am. It would be easy to live in the breach rather than fill it with grace.

I am not always a willing student in this area. I’m curious, but with limits. I don’t want to go everywhere or talk to everyone.

But I’m grateful about the outcomes when I do because more often than not, the inevitability of socially constructed divides is proven wrong and the ascendancy of just love is undefeated.

Some days you leave the house looking for pictures and you find people instead.