A block off the main road in Royalton, there’s a Catholic church built in 1913. White clapboard. Neat grounds. Across the street are modest 1950s homes with well-kept yards. I’ve been here before, in winter, when everything was frozen and the scene was quiet.

There’s one house I’ve noticed each time. It has several signs in the yard.

“Back the Blue.”

“Pray and Fast for our Nation.”

“Know Jesus, Know Peace. No Jesus, No Peace.”

An American flag. A statue of Mary. The house itself is clean. Green. Cared for in a way that shows intention.

That one flag is usually my signal to keep moving. Back the Blue is code for something I cannot be part of. For me, those words mean “I stand with the ones who hurt you.”



”I stand with the system that was built to harm you.”

“I know what it costs you and I’m choosing anyway.”

The flag alone is enough to spin a story in my mind about the person who lives there. I know who they are before I’ve met them. I know what they think. I know where we stand in relation to each other. I can imagine what our argument would sound like and how it would end badly.

I returned to the neighborhood last week. The snow was gone now. Replaced with summer heat that radiated off the street. The house looked brighter, neater, and different. The green grass was flagrant. The varied flowers sat neatly in perfectly aligned pots. Everything about it showed meticulous work. Care. Pride in ownership. Intelligent design.

I started photographing it from different angles.

Ray’s front yard, Royalton, MN.

That’s when a grey haired man came out. Shirtless. Maybe 70-something. His dog was tiny and playful. He walked toward me with a question in his voice.

“Can I ask what you’re taking pictures of?”

I could have moved. I could have explained quickly and left. Instead, I told him the truth. I said I loved his yard. How neat it is. How much work goes into something like that.

He didn’t look convinced. But he didn’t look aggressive either.

“Do you do this for anyone specific?” he asked.

I kept it straightforward. Told him about the social media accounts. The stories I tell with photographs and letters.

Something shifted in his disposition. He nodded kindly. Then he asked if I wanted to see his gardens. Um, yeah. Let’s go.

He walked me around three lots.

Ray's gardens, his pride.

When he and his wife bought the house in the early 90s, there were homes on either side. They bought all three and tore down two of them. What they built was a city farm. Three separate garden sections. A shed. A garage. A workshop where he makes things.

All of it built with his hands.

He showed me what was growing. Cauliflower. Broccoli. Onions. Mushrooms. Watermelon. Tomatoes. Potatoes. Garlic. Berries. Cucumbers. Carrots. Radishes. Dill. Each planted in a logical place within a meticulously designed layout.

He has three rain capture systems for watering. No chemicals. His wife won’t even allow him to use fertilizer.

His name is Ray, and when I shook his hand mine was swallowed and crushed by his.

I asked him how long each plant takes to grow. How big the yield is. What the seasonal timeline looks like. How he learned to do all this. Curiosity is my superpower.

He grew up on a farm in St. Francis, Minnesota. Thirty minutes from Royalton.

St. Francis has exactly a one-minute walk from the welcome sign to the one on the way out. A church. A cemetery. No grocery. No gas station. No laundromat. No business. Most people drive through without knowing they went through a town.

Ray went to school there before the one-room schoolhouses were consolidated into county schools.

So, this is the man with the “Back the Blue” sign? The supposed ideologue opposed to my existence?

Giving me a tour of his grounds and allowing me to pepper him with questions.

But he’s not very good at being opposed if that’s what he is. He’s too nice for it. Too talkative and straightforward. Too generous with his time on a sunny Saturday.

He’s a retired carpenter. Deeply Catholic. Midwestern in affect. Earnest and unpretentious.

Before I left, I asked him about the church across the street.

Holy Trinity Church, Royalton, MN.

When he talked about it, he used the pronoun “we.” As in: “We’ve started doing bingo but couldn’t keep it going.” He and his wife are longtime members. He referenced her multiple times. He told me he built risers to hold the radishes and beans they grow because she is having a life experience that requires her to use a scooter to get around.

An accommodation he built with skill and love. Never once explained as such.

He told me the church is open. “You can go check it out.” They don’t lock it.

I thanked him for everything and walked over to the church.

When I entered, it looked like Epiphany, the neighborhood Catholic church from my childhood in New Orleans. That church lost its life during Katrina. I can’t visit there anymore to rekindle those memories and it’s a loss that hurts every time I think about it.

This church in Royalton was a perfect stand in.

The stained glass. The wooden pews. The statues. The candles. The smell of it. The silence that feels purposeful rather than empty.

It amazed me that this could be Ray’s church and mine. That I can go anywhere in the country, visit a Catholic church, and be home as a co-owner of the deed. That we could both find something here that holds eternal meaning. That we could both light a candle and know we’re praying to the same God.

Inside Holy Trinity

I also noticed that this is one of the few churches with open doors. Where a stranger, Black, unshaven, carrying a camera, can walk in, make the sign of the cross, light a candle, pray, get lost in the moment, and leave feeling cleaned.

My race, culture, and identity mean I have to disagree with Ray about “the blue.” I have to. The flag he flies means something specific, and I can’t pretend it doesn’t.

But the best I can be is careful about my condemnations. Because signs tell me one story with great certainty. And while they seem to be obviously true, they might be lying about a good-natured gardener. A carpenter like Jesus. A man who loves his wife enough to build her risers. Who opens the doors to his church.

I could be wrong about Ray based on one sign in his yard.

I could also be right.

The question that won’t leave me is “what do I do with the goodness I found when I expected something else?”

Either we are brothers or enemies. In God, we can’t be both.

But Ray opened a door. He walked me around his three lots. He gave me his time on a Saturday when he could have gone back inside.

Maybe that’s not nothing. Still, I can’t say what it is except a reason for me to remember there are humans on the side of my judgements.

Shot with Canon R5 / Royalton, MN.