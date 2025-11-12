Nearly 15 years after I left my seat on an urban school board, having failed to pass a resolution allowing a student representative, school districts still fail to listen well enough to the real experts in education.

Yes, we say things like “learner-centered” or “student-driven,” but who are we fooling? I’ve yet to attend any major education conference where young people were more than window dressing, being trotted onto stages to perform like circus animals for decision-makers.

Adults design systems without youth input, produce worse outcomes for everyone, and waste time and money on failed reforms.

Young people should have absolute power in the essential systems designed to serve them. Not symbolic representation, but actual decision-making authority. Not because it’s nice (which it is), but because it produces better results.

Young adults under 30 make up less than 3% of global political decision-makers. In most democracies, adults under 35 represent less than 10% of parliamentarians. When those most affected by decisions have no voice in shaping them, you get policies divorced from lived reality and systems that breed disillusionment rather than engagement. Young people excluded from decisions and trapped in unimaginative systems disengage. Their disengagement becomes weak evidence that they’re not ready for responsibility, which justifies further exclusion.

It’s a self-fulfilling doom cycle, and we should stop that s#@t.

So what happens when young people get real power? They use it effectively.

San Francisco’s Coleman Advocates won a second student delegate seat on the school board, which led to the establishment of school-based health clinics in all seven major high schools. Philadelphia’s Student Union convinced the district to double the number of counselors and implement Student Success Centers in every high school. New York City’s Urban Youth Collaborative coordinated a 1,000-student walkout that preserved funding for student subway passes. California youth organizing reduced expulsion and suspension rates across the state. Youth-led voter registration contributed to nearly tripling youth turnout between 2014 and 2018.

Nationally, 80% of youth organizing victories over three years had impacts beyond the school or neighborhood level. Think about the boost in agency and self-belief these young people gained from working toward those system-changing victories. Imagine the powerful lessons they learned from organizing, hard work, argumentation, and execution.

A standard objection to official youth power is that they lack the experience to make good decisions. But how do they develop judgment without practice? You can’t learn to swim without water. And as a former school board member, I can tell you that adults often cannot make good decisions either.

The data backs this up. Students who got voter instruction or encouragement in high school vote at rates seven percentage points higher than those who didn’t. They’re 12 percentage points more likely to serve in leadership roles or advocate for policy change. Eighty-one percent of youth who recalled student voice experiences in high school said they were highly likely to vote in 2024, compared to 44% without such experiences.

Agency—the capacity to control your own thought processes, motivation, and action—develops through practice. Students who believe they have a genuine voice in school are seven times more likely to be academically motivated than students who don’t.

When young people participate in real decisions, they develop critical consciousness: the ability to recognize power structures, identify systemic problems, and take action. (Oh damn. As I wrote that, it occurred to me that many adults in leadership fear critically conscious young people. And old people, too.)

The benefits extend far beyond civics. Studies show civic engagement correlates with better academic achievement, stronger emotional adjustment, and fewer behavioral problems. For at-risk youth, benefits are even more pronounced. A 2023 study of over 51,000 children and adolescents found that volunteering was associated with 97% higher odds of flourishing among adolescents.

Having just one teacher who uses student voice practices was associated with significantly better outcomes than having none. One teacher. Imagine the cumulative effect across an entire system.

But not all youth participation is genuine. There’s a difference between real engagement and tokenism, which is when young people appear to have a voice but lack power. Real engagement requires voluntary participation, respect for diverse backgrounds, transparency about how information will be used, and actual authority to make decisions.

Youth advisory councils with no decision-making power aren’t it. Student surveys administrators ignore aren’t engagement. Setting up kiddie tables for maturing youth is an insult, not a gift.

What if schools established youth advisory councils with real budget authority? Participatory budgeting could let students allocate actual resources. Wouldn’t that take the training wheels off of democracy and set youth up to be engaged citizens?

We’re living through complex challenges requiring innovative solutions. Climate change. Democratic backsliding. Information warfare. Mental health crises. Excluding the perspectives of those who will live longest with the consequences (young people themselves) is both democratically indefensible and practically stupid.

When we create structures enabling youth participation, multiple benefits accrue simultaneously. Democracy strengthens as youth develop civic skills. Youth flourish as they develop agency. Systems improve because they’re designed for actual needs.

The question isn’t whether youth should participate meaningfully. The evidence settled that. The question is whether adults are ready to share power.

Right now, we’re failing. Not because we lack resources or knowledge, but because we lack courage. We’re so invested in adult authority that we sacrifice effectiveness for control.

That’s stupid. And unlike some stupidity, this kind is curable. We just have to decide that getting better outcomes matters more than maintaining adult dominance.

The kids are ready. They’ve been ready. Are we?

This Substack post was written by an actual human being who cares enough about the audience not to serve up impersonal AI vomit. However, Grammarly was involved. Thank you for supporting independent WRITING.