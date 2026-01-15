Vebatim

Vebatim

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

This piece cuts deep - the "counterfeit faith" framing is especially sharp. I've seen this in my own circles where people can hold Christian symbols in one hand and cheer for cruelty with the other, dunno how they reconcile it. The empathy gap you describe between urban and rural experience feels more like a chasm these days, especially when mediated through screens taht curate everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizen Stewart
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Stewart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture