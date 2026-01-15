This photograph was taken in Foley, Minnesota. Another small town. Another quiet place.

I made it while watching people I live near applaud the deployment of armed federal power into Minneapolis, celebrated as performance, entertainment, proof that “order” is being restored. It is hard to reconcile that applause with the calm of towns like this one, where life moves slowly and the nights are still.

Here, there is no rush. Main Street is short. There are no big-box stores. A church or two. One public school, maybe a Catholic school. A bar with trucks parked out front. At night, the streets are empty, but living room lights glow through windows. Televisions flicker behind curtains. This is a life built on stability, familiarity, and routine.

I understand why it feels safe.

I also understand how two Americas form.

In cities, life is fast and crowded. People brush against difference daily. Language, food, faith, culture, history. There is noise, friction, and exposure. Education is broader. Experience cuts across lines whether you want it to or not.

In Foley, experience is narrower, not because people are unintelligent or malicious, but because the world comes to them mostly through screens. Their imagination for how the rest of us live is only as big as their television. The story they’re told is curated. The “other” is an alien, and abstraction, not human.

From that distance, it becomes easier to believe that America belongs to some more than others. That there are rightful heirs on one side, and permanent guests on the other. That some lives are conditional.

The empathy gap widens on its own. It widens faster when political actors and foreign provocateurs learn how to exploit it. Technology does not invent cruelty, but it amplifies the hell out of it - literally. Online personas may not be complete representations of who people are, but they are not unrelated either. When people cheer the suffering of others, that spirit does not come from nowhere.

The most unsettling thing for me is not the flags or the rhetoric. It is the crosses.

Christian symbols appear everywhere in towns like this. On buildings, in yards, stitched into daily life. And yet, alongside them, there is growing comfort with the idea that certain people do not deserve dignity, safety, or civil rights. That fear is justified. That cruelty is strength.

I know Christ well enough to know this does not align with His teachings. There is no “other” in the Gospel. There is only neighbor. There is only responsibility for what we do to the least among us.

Counterfeit faith has always been among the most dangerous forces in history. It looks righteous while wandering far from the red letters. It rewrites doctrine quietly, convincing itself that exclusion is obedience.

Still, this photograph is not an indictment. It is another test, mostly for me.

Because I am also capable of contempt. I also get angry. I also feel the pull of retribution and the intoxication of righteousness. I forget, at times, that an eye for an eye leaves everyone blind, especially when it seems that some people don’t deserve eyes or sight.

If I am serious about faith, then my judgment must be restrained. It must be measured by humility. My politics must be tempered by compassion. My certainty must be checked by the recognition that righteousness without mercy hardens into something unrecognizable.

I am only as faithful as my willingness to practice patience, grace, and creative love in the presence of people who make that work excruciating.

That is the real discipline.

And perhaps that is why I keep taking pictures like this. Not to explain the world, but to stay human inside it.

Shot with a Nikon Z8 / Foley, Minnesota | Winter 2025