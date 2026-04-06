Misbehaving enslaved people were put in these steel cells as punishment. It reminds me of education philanthropy’s current state.

There is a particular type of lunch that happens in education philanthropy. The table is usually good. The conversation is warm, earnest, and full of language about partnership and transformation. Everyone present knows their role. And when it ends, at least one person at the table walks to their Uber or Lyft with a clearer picture of where they actually stand than when they arrived.

If you have spent any time in the education rethinking movement, you know the lunch. You may have hosted it. You may have been the guest. What you may not have named, at least not out loud, is that the nature of the relationship between a philanthropy and its grantees follows one of three distinct patterns, and that identifying which pattern you are in can be the difference between doing your best work and performing it.

Three Kinds of “Partnership”

The first relationship is the rarest and the most coveted. Call it the visionary relationship. The philanthropy has a direction, a hunch, a bet, but not yet the articulation or the road map. They find a thinker, a builder, a writer, a communicator who is already moving in that direction and provide resources to expand that person’s reach and output. The grantee is genuinely free. They write the book, give the speeches, attend the retreats where ideas are stress-tested among peers. They become, for a period, an “it” person in the field. This is good work if you can get it, and the reason it is rare is that it requires the philanthropy to tolerate uncertainty, which is not philanthropy’s strong suit.

The visionary relationship is also, importantly, generative in a specific way. It is often how a philanthropy learns enough about an issue to move from exploration to conviction. The visionary relationship plants the seed. The other two relationships are what grows from it.

The second relationship is more common in good times, and it is the relationship the sector most often advertises as the standard. Call it the shared vision relationship. Here, both the philanthropy and the organization they fund have arrived, through their own independent work, at a similar diagnosis of a problem and a similar instinct about a solution. The grant is not a commission for services. It is fuel for a partner who is already in motion. The best versions of this relationship are genuinely interdependent. The philanthropy brings resources, networks, and strategic scale. The grantee brings proximity, expertise, and the credibility of practitioners who are accountable to communities in ways that foundations never are. Neither party is simply managing the other.

This relationship works best when the philanthropy is adequately informed about an issue but realizes the need for a thought and action partner, and when the grantee isn’t so thirsty for funding that they are willing to compromise on what they know is best.

The third relationship is the one nobody describes accurately in the grant announcement or the press release. Call it, simply, their vision. The philanthropy has done its research. It has a theory of change, a preferred intervention, metrics it has already decided matter, and a set of deliverables it wants to be able to point to. What it needs is an organization with enough credibility and operational capacity to execute. The grantee in this relationship is not a partner. They are, in the language of the sector, a “high-capacity implementer,” which is a way of saying a very well-credentialed butler. The help. The surrogate. A popular garden tool (IYKYK).

It is a deceptive arrangement because it is verbally and contractually described in the same language as the other two relationships. Partnership. Alignment. Shared goals. Only naiveté, desperation, and low self-esteem shields a grantee from seeing it clearly. The grant report is not a reflection of the work. It is a performance review. The metrics were set before the grantee walked in the room.

The Dance for Dollars

I don’t mean this to be an unmoored accusation. It’s a description of a structural reality that the sector has spent decades dressing up in partnership language because the partnership language is more comfortable for everyone. It allows philanthropy to feel collaborative and almost human. The grantee gets to feel respected and worthy. And the children, communities, or systems the work is supposedly designed to serve get the results of a relationship whose internal incentives run in every direction except toward honest feedback.

The people who hold real knowledge and the ability to make change happen are typically the grantees and partners doing the work. Yet those same organizations must come to funders to obtain resources, which places the funder in a position of power. Therein lies the distortion. That observation comes from an interview with the president of a major education foundation reflecting on what it felt like to be on the other side of the table. The gap between what he described and how most funding relationships actually operate is the gap this piece is trying to close.

When foundations get confident, they stop funding work as a collaboration and start funding outcomes they have already decided on. Historically, the newer, bigger funders concentrated their grants in the same organizations, creating what looked like a coordinated movement but functioned more like a managed market. The organizations receiving those grants were not partners in a shared effort. They were vendors in an ecosystem their funders had designed.

The most instructive case study in what happens when “their vision” philanthropy operates at maximum confidence is the Gates Foundation’s decade-long push for the Common Core. I say that as someone who believes the underlying goal was right. American education has needed a common, honest standard of expectation from Maine to California for a long time, and the instinct behind Common Core was not wrong. But Gates has been criticized from across the ideological spectrum, by researchers, practitioners, and education writers who had no unified political agenda, for treating a genuinely important idea as a fait accompli and funding the field into compliance rather than conviction. The foundation spent north of $200 million promoting the standards and granted money to nearly every major education organization that might have offered independent criticism, including the teachers unions that would eventually push back hardest.

The foundation’s own CEO eventually acknowledged what practitioners in the field had been trying to say for years. The foundation “missed an early opportunity to sufficiently engage educators, particularly teachers, but also parents and communities so that the benefits of the standards could take flight from the beginning.” That is a careful way of describing what happens when the people closest to a problem are positioned as implementers rather than contributors to the diagnosis.

Gates isn’t an outlier. The graveyard of philanthropic failures in K-12 has many unmarked tombs alongside the well-known graves, including the $500 million Annenberg Challenge, which yielded disappointing results; the $200 million push to overhaul Newark’s public schools, which became a fiasco; and a $100 million student data collection effort, InBloom, which was shut down in 2014. The pattern across these failures could justify a course for reform newcomers on both sides of the money table. Endless resources. Confident theory. Grantees who were paid to execute rather than advise. And communities whose feedback arrived too late to change anything.

Who Pays for the Bad Bet

The argument being made here is not that philanthropic money corrupts or that donors should stay in their lane. The argument is more specific and more practical. The structure of the “their vision” relationship does not just produce bad outcomes for grantees. It produces bad outcomes for the philanthropy’s own goals. It eliminates an authentic feedback loop that could catch bad assumptions before they become expensive commitments. It pays for enthusiasm that is not honest. It funds compliance that is not expertise.

Those feedback loops are mediated by program officers, whose own position inside their institutions shapes everything about how honestly the relationship can function. That dynamic deserves its own treatment, and will get it.

You cannot co-create by saying “do it my way.” The distinction between capturing and co-creating matters because a grantee who is captured but not persuaded will find quiet ways to adapt the work to reality that the grant report will never surface. The metrics will be met. The theory will remain intact. But the learning will not happen.

The Center for Effective Philanthropy has spent two decades documenting what grantees actually experience. Grantee organizations typically give funders’ reporting processes some of the lowest ratings of all aspects of the grant cycle. This is worth dwelling on. The moment in the relationship explicitly designed for accountability and learning is the moment grantees find most disconnected from the actual work. That is more than a paperwork problem.

It seems like uncommon sense that a foundation’s work will be more successful when it is genuinely informed by the expertise of the people doing the work. Philanthropy becomes more strategic, and more honest, when funders approach their grantees as collaborators rather than contractors. And since I would not be me without a hot take: that accountability runs both directions. Grantees who blame the funding structure for work that underperformed on its own merits are doing the same thing they resent in their funders, which is refusing to let the evidence complicate the story.

The people who believe in genuine collaboration most fervently are often inside foundations, saying so in internal meetings, and then participating in the design of grant agreements that make it structurally impossible.

Same Room, Same Standing

What would the shared vision relationship actually require? Not naivete about power. The money is real and so is the asymmetry. A philanthropy that controls a grantee’s operating budget controls a great deal about how honest that grantee can afford to be. No amount of language about partnership changes that. What changes it is structure.

The shared vision relationship requires that grantees be in the room when theories of change are being drafted, not invited to comment on them after the fact. It requires that grant reporting be designed to surface what is not working, not just to document what the agreement promised. It requires that a grantee who says “this approach is producing the wrong results” be treated as a source of valuable information rather than a compliance problem. And it requires that philanthropies develop the institutional capacity to be wrong out loud, not just in retrospect.

This is harder than writing a check. It is also more likely to produce the outcomes the check was written for.

Here is what I find striking, and what I think the sector has not yet fully reckoned with. Education philanthropy has spent the better part of thirty years demanding that traditional public education innovate, rethink its assumptions, reduce bureaucracy, decentralize control, and hold itself accountable for results. Those are not unreasonable demands. Many of them are right. But the funding relationships through which those demands have been transmitted have operated on an entirely different set of principles, ones that reward compliance, concentrate control, resist honest feedback, and insulate themselves from accountability when the results disappoint.

The reform the sector has called for in schools is overdue in the sector itself.

I don’t have a framework for what that reform looks like in practice. I am not sure anyone does yet, and I would be suspicious of anyone who claimed otherwise with too much confidence. That confidence is exactly what got us here. What I do have is a genuine curiosity about whether this particular moment, disruptive and uncomfortable as it is for everyone in the space, might be the opening for a different kind of relationship between funders and the field. The conditions are right for either real change or a repetition of the most expensive mistakes the sector has already made. The difference, as best I can tell, comes down to whether the people on both sides of the table are willing to want something better badly enough to build it, and whether the people holding the money can tolerate the uncertainty that requires.

The visionary relationship will always be rare. The “their vision” relationship will always exist in some form. But the sector defaults to it far more often than the evidence warrants. And it calls it something else because calling it what it is would require admitting that the lunch was always a performance review, and that everyone at the table knew it.

The children the sector exists to help are not well-served by that performance. They are served by what happens when people who understand the problem and people who have the resources to address it row in the same direction, with the same information, and something close to the same standing. That relationship is possible. Getting there requires the same thing education reform has always required and rarely received: the willingness to be honestly accountable for what the work actually produces.

More on program officers to come in future writings. For better or worse.