The mood of Democrats is colored by resistance and urgency, not compliance and conceding.

The mood of Democrats is colored by resistance and urgency, not compliance and concession.

There is an emerging genre of political commentary that has become, in recent years, nearly impossible to distinguish from wishful thinking dressed up as strategic advice. It says Democrats are losing ground with working-class voters; working-class voters care about education; Republicans have seized the education issue; therefore, Democrats must embrace Republican education policies or face irrelevance.

The argument arrives with the confident tone of someone who has done the math, even when the math is largely vibes laced with desperation for philanthropic funding.

This genre is not widespread. It lives mostly in education policy circles, where a cohort of aged centrist Democrats, some of them genuinely well-intentioned, others with more transparent financial and institutional interests, have spent the better part of a decade insisting that the party’s salvation lies in embracing school choice, softening its relationship with teachers’ unions, and generally signaling to voters that Democrats are not, in fact, the party of the teachers’ lounge. The argument has a certain seductive logic. Democrats’ advantage on education in polling has collapsed. Ergo, they must have been doing something wrong. Ergo, whatever Republicans are doing must be closer to right.

This motivated logic works in grant applications, but not in a single room where real Democrats gather.