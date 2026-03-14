Citizen Ed

Citizen Ed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erica's avatar
Erica
3h

Wow!

Reply
Share
Blue Loon's avatar
Blue Loon
1d

Whew! Wow! Thanks! I needed this. Chris, you are doing some of your best writing anad thinking ever....and that's saying something

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Stewart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture