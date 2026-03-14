All of that hopey-changey stuff is dead, and I mourn its end.

For me, grief is the right place to start. Not rage, though rage is abundantly available and earned. Not despair, though despair is real and crouches at the door of every morning’s headlines. Grief. The kind that settles in when something you loved is destroyed by people who never loved it at all.

What has been damaged is a shared understanding, imperfect and contested and always incomplete, that the measure of a civilization is how it treats its most vulnerable. That goodness is not weakness. That the purpose of power is to build something worthy of the people it serves.

I don’t mean to be poetic or philosophical or verbose. I am good with words. Yet, poetry or philosophy or words that insufficiently approximate what I see right now is my only defense against loss my damned mind.

My last hope is that the tentative but essential understanding we once shared is not gone completely. But it has been driven underground. Stigmatized. Mocked as naïve by people who profit from the mocking.

The ascendency of gross intemperance and gauche behavior demands honest diagnosis. It requires we resist the temptation to soften it into something more comfortable.

A particular strain of thought has been handed extraordinary power. And what has it done with that power? Has it built anything joyful? Created any beauty? Extended any grace? Invited anyone to a table they were previously locked out of?

No. It has used power the way small, frightened people always use power, which is to punish, to exclude, to demean, and to license the worst impulses of the most broken among us.

We live in a time when a political commentator can declare, with full impunity, that disabled people should not appear in a retail advertisement and her paid subscribers will call this courage. When a college dropout can suggest, publicly and without consequence, that educated Black professionals are probably not qualified for the positions they hold, and when he dies his followers will make a pathetic attempt to make him the equal of Dr. King. When the President of the United States openly mocks and berates female journalists in press conferences, telling one “shut up, piggy,” and this is absorbed as personality rather than recognized for what it is, which is a moral catastrophe performed in public, for applause.

The so-called correction of cancel culture, an imperfect but genuine experiment in holding powerful people accountable to norms that protect the marginalized, has veered so far into the moral ditch that nothing can be named as wrong anymore. There are no standards. There is no floor. Public cruelty has been rebranded as authenticity. Contempt for the vulnerable has been rebranded as common sense.

Runaway rage rebranded as righteous.

They have had the power, the podium, and the permission to create any world they want. And what they have done with it is make us worse. Darkened the skies. Poisoned the air, water, and hearts of their followers.

Families have been separated at the border, not as accident or failure, but as deliberate policy, an intentional instrument of suffering designed to make a spectacle of desperate people by making their desperation worse. Mass deportations are cheered as strength while the actual human beings being deported, workers and parents and neighbors, people with names and histories and futures, are processed as abstractions. Policies that increase suffering are described as solutions. The push toward justice is dismissed as an agenda, as if the push into selfish sociopathy isn’t.

Church membership has fallen precipitously even in the Bible Belt, and polling shows hostile political leaders are more popular than theologians, mostly because the leaders stoke the hatreds of their flock while theologians still require temperance, honor, and submission to something larger than self-aggrandizement.

This is the world you get when a certain kind of person is handed reign. Sit with that clearly. They have had their chance. And what they have built with it is not a nation of joy, love, inclusion, or welcome. They have built the lowest version of ourselves, and they have the nerve to be indignant when anyone suggests we could be better.

We have not always been here. Every era carried its hypocrisies and its cruelties baked into the system. But the aspirational language of American public life once consistently pointed toward something larger than its worst impulses. The direction was legible.

Reagan spoke of “a shining city on a hill,” a phrase soaked in the Puritan conviction that the watching world deserved to see something admirable. George H.W. Bush called for a kinder, gentler nation. Bill Clinton asked us not to stop thinking about tomorrow. George W. Bush ran on compassionate conservatism and an ownership society where, in theory, every person deserved a shot at prosperity. Barack Obama gave us hope and change. And Michelle Obama gave us the line that became a generational touchstone. When they go low, we go high.

Martin Luther King Jr. gave us a vision of America where racism, militarism, and materialism would no longer assign people to different tiers of human worth. Jesus of Nazareth, whose name is constantly invoked by people who seem to have read very little of his actual words, commanded love of neighbor, care for the stranger, and dignity for the poor.

Jimmy Carter, who promised he would never lie to us, built homes for the homeless well into his nineties, and was rewarded by history with a reputation for basic decency that towers over nearly everything his successors achieved.

His promise to us:

“I’ll never tell a lie. I’ll never make a misleading statement. I’ll never betray the confidence that any of you had in me. And I’ll never avoid a hard question or a controversial issue.”

Promise made. Promise kept. A promise that died with him.

These were not perfect people or perfect eras. But the aspiration was legible. The direction was toward more, toward more inclusion, more dignity, more shared stake in the future. That aspiration has been replaced by a politics of subtraction. Of less. Less compassion. Less grace. Less truth. Less welcome.

Here is what history tells us, and it is both sobering and sustaining. This is not new.

The battle between the best of us and the worst of us is permanent, cyclical, and never finally settled. Every expansion of rights, of inclusion, of moral imagination has been followed by a contraction. And every period of cruelty and diminishment has eventually, not automatically but through struggle, given way to something more humane.

Reconstruction was dismantled by terror and law. A century later, the Civil Rights Movement remade the law again. The Gilded Age of monopoly and exploitation gave way to the Progressive Era. The conformity of the 1950s gave way to the upheaval of the 1960s. The pattern is long and it is real. We rise, we fall back, we rise again, a little higher each time, at enormous cost, through the labor of people who refused to accept that the fallen moment was the final one.

We are not at the end of the story. We are in a chapter that is very hard to read.

So what do we do?

We refuse to normalize. We call things what they are, because cruelty is cruelty whether it wears a suit or carries a flag or launches a podcast or collects the wages of sin through bitcoin. We resist the exhaustion that is, in part, deliberately manufactured, because a tired people is a compliant people, and compliance is precisely what this moment is designed to produce.

We remember what goodness looks like, and we practice it, not as a smarmy act but as artful resistance. Every act of genuine kindness, every extension of dignity to someone who has been told they don’t deserve it, every refusal to treat another human being as less than human is a political act in a time that has declared war on those instincts. Love your neighbor is not a sentiment. In this moment, it is a nuclear arms of love versus the bayonets of hate.

We hold the long view. Remember, the arc of the moral universe is long. It bends, but not automatically. It curves because people grab it with both hands and pull, generation after generation, often without seeing the results of their effort, trusting that the effort matters anyway.

The worst of us have had their moment. History is full of such moments. And history is equally full of what came after them.

We are still here. And the morning after a dark chapter is still a morning.

The battle between the best and worst of us is not new. It is not over. It is ours to fight, not someday but now, in the ordinary acts of how we choose to the unsurpassable worth one another, as if one Creator made us all.

May the Peace of the Lord be with you (and us all).