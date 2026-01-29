On January 7, 2026, a federal immigration agent shot and killed Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis. Eighteen days later, federal agents killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse. Two American citizens dead in less than three weeks during what officials call the largest immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota’s history.

Two thousand federal agents—Border Patrol, ICE, heavily armed tactical units—deployed to the Twin Cities not to protect Americans, but to punish them. Warrantless arrests based on perceived ethnicity. Mass detentions of peaceful protesters. Fifteen hundred active-duty soldiers on standby for possible deployment against American civilians.

Watching this unfold, I thought of a phrase from my childhood: “The South will rise again.”

It has. The Lost Cause captured federal power, and that ideology now wields the machinery of the American state—not to protect rights, but to crush them.

But Minnesota is demonstrating the alternative. The South has risen. The North will rise again.

Trump’s Obsession

Trump claims he won Minnesota in 2016, 2020, and 2024. He didn’t. He lost by 1.5 points, 7.1 points, and 4.0 points. Minnesota rejected him three times.

On January 13, he posted: “THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION” was coming. After Renee Macklin Good’s killing, he refused FBI cooperation with Minnesota officials because “they’re crooked officials. I feel that I won Minnesota... That’s a crooked state.”

Elections lawyer Marc Elias explained Trump’s rage: “He’s obsessed with Minnesota because he cannot believe that an overwhelmingly white state in that part of the country didn’t vote for him.”

There it is. Minnesota is white. Upper Midwest. They should have voted for him. That they chose inclusion over exclusion, pluralism over nativism—this he cannot forgive.

So he sends agents to terrorize immigrant communities. His Attorney General demands voter data as ransom for pulling back forces. He threatens the Insurrection Act against a state whose crime is voting the wrong way.

This is federal power serving not the Constitution, but one man’s racialized vision of who deserves to be American.

The Blueprint

Minnesota represents everything this administration despises—and worse, proves it’s replicable.

Strong civic culture. Precinct caucuses. Nonpartisan organizations. Fair elections. Welcoming immigrant communities—Somali, Hmong, Karen, Oromo—who have built lives and businesses there. A functioning pluralistic democracy where civic participation transcends tribal loyalty.

What Minnesota built—mutual aid networks, multiracial coalitions, precinct-level organizing, nonpartisan democratic education—requires no special resources. Just commitment, practice, and time. Other states can do this.

That’s why Minnesota must be made an example. If its citizens protect each other after two are killed, if its institutions organize resistance while occupied, other states will know it can be done.

Tribal members burn sage for citizen fallen to ICE attacks.

The Red Lake Nation sees this clearly. Their tribal council passed a 10-0 resolution prohibiting ICE entry without federal court order. Chair Darrell Seki Sr. wrote that “federal officers will soon turn their sites north, and we are preparing our members for the likelihood of having to deal with this mayhem firsthand.”

This is about power. About who gets to be American. About punishing the proof that another America is possible.

What Is Rising

Minnesota is not breaking.

After Renee Macklin Good’s death, thousands took to the streets. After Alex Pretti’s murder, more came. They haven’t stopped. Somali community members with white suburbanites. Native Americans from Red Lake with recent immigrants. Teachers, nurses, students, parents—actual civic society refusing to submit.

The response is concrete and organized. White mothers drive immigrant children to school because their parents—legal residents and citizens—fear detention without cause. Mutual aid networks deliver food to families afraid to leave home, deploy legal observers to document federal overreach, run know-your-rights trainings in a dozen languages, raise bail funds for those arrested. Churches open as sanctuaries. Community centers coordinate legal defense and connect families with resources.

These aren’t improvised emergency measures—they’re becoming permanent. The carpool networks are teaching white suburban parents what immigrant families face daily, creating relationships that transcend crisis. Legal observer teams are training the next generation of civil rights defenders. The know-your-rights sessions are creating more informed, more organized citizens ready to protect each other.

At vigils for Good and Pretti, Somali leaders stood with Native American tribal members, white neighbors, Latino families, Karen and Hmong residents. They spoke each other’s names. They mourned together. They organized together. This is Minnesota’s decades-old tradition of inclusion under pressure—not collapsing, but deepening.

Diverse crowds are showing up to memorialize Alex Pretti.

This is what Minnesota’s “moralistic” political culture actually means in practice: people showing up on cold January nights because they believe civic duty is real, organizing not just during elections but in the hard daily work of maintaining democracy. Not as abstraction, but as practice—as habit, as muscle memory.

The federal agents brought overwhelming force: military equipment, heavily armed tactical units, the implicit threat of active-duty troops. What they didn’t expect was multiracial, cross-class resistance that has been practicing for generations, that knows how to organize because it’s been doing it for years.

On one side: the Lost Cause wielding federal power against pluralism itself. They have guns, legal authority, the President’s backing.

On the other: tens of thousands of Minnesotans who’ve decided neighbors matter more than fear, who have functioning networks instead of social media rage—and they’re teaching the rest of the country how resistance actually works.

The Model Spreads

Minnesota is not alone. And what happened there is not staying there.

Twenty-plus state attorneys general condemned the administration’s “intimidation”—language reserved for the most extreme abuses of power. But they’re doing more than issuing statements. They’re coordinating legal strategies, sharing Minnesota’s litigation playbook, preparing their own states for similar confrontations. When the administration threatens other blue states, those states will have Minnesota’s legal arguments ready, refined, backed by multistate coalitions.

Civil rights organizations that deployed to Minneapolis are documenting what works. They’re learning how to build know-your-rights campaigns reaching multiple language communities, how to create legal defense funds that scale rapidly, how to maintain nonviolent discipline after provocations and killings. They’re taking these lessons home—to Los Angeles, to Portland, to Chicago, to wherever the administration might strike next.

Minnesota parent describes how she is transporting immigrant kids to school

Parent groups in other states with immigrant populations are studying the carpool networks. The approach is simple, powerful, and replicable. It’s practical solidarity that solves immediate problems while creating lasting relationships across difference. Cities are adopting Minnesota’s litigation arguments about funding threats and unlawful detentions. Tribal nations across the country are examining Red Lake’s sovereignty assertion, preparing similar declarations.

What began as emergency response is becoming distributed defense. Minnesota demonstrated it could be done. Now other communities are learning not just the tactics, but the principle: organized, multiracial solidarity can withstand federal assault.

Force can occupy one state, terrorize one community. But it cannot stop an idea whose proof of concept is visible and teachable. The North is rising as a network—not one state holding the line, but states, cities, communities learning from each other and preparing.

The North Will Rise Again

The South has risen and turned federal power against a state whose crime was voting the wrong way and proving pluralism could work.

But power without legitimacy is brittle. The administration can deploy agents, kill protesters, demand ransom. What it cannot do is build anything that functions. It can only tear down, threaten, and kill.

Minnesota, under siege, builds. And this asymmetry matters more than firepower.

The stakes are concrete. Renee Macklin Good was thirty-seven. A mother. Observing a protest from her car when a federal agent shot her dead. She believed Americans had the right to witness without being killed by their government. She was wrong about the government she had—but right about the government Americans deserve.

Alex Pretti was an ICU nurse who saved lives for a living. He protested the occupation of his city and federal agents killed him too. Eighteen days after Good’s death. He believed Americans could stand against their government when it turns tyrannical. He paid with his life. And he was right.

Their deaths produced not submission—more resistance. More organization. More Americans deciding to protect each other. Tens of thousands of Minnesotans proving them right—not by dying, but by demonstrating the alternative.

Minnesota is answering fundamental questions. Can states maintain pluralism when the President demands submission? Will ordinary Americans protect each other when federal power turns predatory? Will democratic institutions function under occupation?

Minnesota answers, “Yes. They can. They will. They are.”

This is the confrontation. One vision enforced through federal violence, promising order through exclusion. The other built through solidarity, proving strength through inclusion.

Minnesota stands as proof the second vision works, even under assault. And that proof is spreading—not as rhetoric, but as replicable practice. Other states are learning these strategies, adopting these defenses, preparing for the same fight.

The North will rise again. Not through conquest or revenge or federal power—through proof.

The federal agents remain. The threats continue. More Americans may die. But Minnesota is not backing down, and other states should match that energy.

The South has risen. The North will rise again.

Watch Minnesota. Learn from Minnesota. Build what Minnesota is building.

The North will rise again. And it is rising now.