Why am I triggered whenever I see the word heterodox?

You’d think they would be my people. I’m heterodox AF. By definition they are the thinkers who warn about ideological monocultures, who say our public debates have become too moralized, too certain, too closed to disagreement.

Their message is appealing to me: more viewpoint diversity, less dogma, better thinking.

And reason as a guide.

Sign me up.

But as I’ve studied them more closely, and considered invitations to join them, I see something troubling. The heterodox movement has begun to resemble the very orthodoxy it set out to challenge. It treats balance itself as a moral good, even when the facts or the stakes are not balanced at all.