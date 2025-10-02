I haven’t given up on the obsession with stupidity.

In fact, I might create an entire field of study on the matter.

I’ll call it stupidology.

And I’ll be the nation’s first stupidologist.

When we left off last time, after arguing that we’re in a “pandemic of stupid,” I followed up by asking, “Are you stupid?”

Some of you loved it (or so you told me privately). Others thought I wasn’t serious.

A few predictably accused me of cultural elitism, which, fair enough, is always the risk when you start talking about people’s mental abilities without adequate social manners. Without hedging bets, softening language, pulling punches, and showing grace.

That would be easier if the chronically stupid were doing the same. Unfortunately, they’re letting their freak flag fly, and we’re all at risk because of it.

Here’s what nobody said: “Actually, Chris, Americans are reasoning better than ever.”

Nobody disagreed with my premise that stupidity is endemic and existential.

Nobody claimed our collective capacity for critical thought is improving.

We all see the decline. We don’t know what to do about it—but we know it’s there.

What is stupid?

A definition might save me some grief here.

By stupidity, I mean: lacking intelligence or sound judgment, resulting in a lack of reason.

Reason is the operative word. If only Americans were masters of reason, our country could be great. Reason is a superpower. Increasing it makes any nation strong. Decreasing it puts a nation at risk.

For the people in the back: stupidity is not a moral failing, a lack of formal education, an IQ deficiency, or a type of person to be stigmatized. It’s a condition. It can visit any one of us if we’re not careful.

I believe it’s a matter of public health and a national security risk. I’ll make that argument more thoroughly in future posts.

Am I Stupid? Sometimes.

So if you’re saying to yourself, “This is insulting. You’re calling people stupid”—

I’m not.

I’m saying we’re all stupid about some things, and we need to stop pretending otherwise.

I’m stupid about car mechanics—dangerously so. I once drove 50 miles with the parking brake on because I didn’t know what that smell meant. My teenage daughter regularly reminds me I’m clueless about fashion. I’m stupid about a dozen subjects where my ignorance could cost me money, health, or relationships.

Mild stupidity passes like the flu. Chronic stupidity is the intellectual equivalent of Type 2 diabetes—or worse.

So let’s get over ourselves about what stupidity is and get on with the question of whether we’re doing anything about it.

What can be done about Stupidity?

So far, I’ve only introduced stupidity as a concept, defined it as an issue, and sounded somewhat alarmist about it. But why? Why write multiple posts when one would have been enough?

The purpose of naming America’s declining value of education with a provocative, tongue-in-cheek concept like stupidity is to remind us of the enormous potential of education. It aims to restore public respect for education, teaching, and learning by presenting them as the urgent antidote to mass ignorance. Anti-intellectualism, hatred for science, vulnerability to mass media misinformation, faith over facts, low levels of knowledge about how the world works—this will kill us all.

Hopefully, you can see the one-two punch here. First, you define the problem (stupidity). Second, you propose a solution.

The good news? We can cure stupidity. Not theoretically—practically. Right now.

We have the raw materials: libraries bursting with knowledge, research institutions producing discoveries, government databases full of public information, and museums preserving human wisdom. More information exists today than at any point in human history, and most of it is free.

So why are we still stupid?

Because having information and accessing it effectively are two different things.

Imagine you’re sick—genuinely ill—and someone dumps you in a medical library and says, “Everything you need to diagnose and treat yourself is in here somewhere. Good luck.” That’s not helpful. That’s cruel. You don’t need more information. You need the right information, at the right time, explained in a way you can understand.

That’s been the problem with self-directed learning. We’ve had the content but not the concierge.

Until now.

The Missing Piece Was Always the Teacher

Ten to fifteen years ago, there was a movement called “open educational resources.” MIT opened its courseware. MOOCs promised education for everyone. Learning networks emerged. The idea was beautiful: democratize knowledge, tear down paywalls, empower people to educate themselves.

It flopped. Not completely, but significantly.

Why? Having access to MIT’s computer science curriculum doesn’t help if you don’t know where your knowledge gaps are, which courses to take first, or how to stay motivated through difficult material. We gave people a library card to the world’s knowledge and expected them to become autodidacts. Most couldn’t. Not because they were incapable, but because learning alone, without structure or guidance, is incredibly difficult.

The technology wasn’t ready. We needed something that could:

Assess what you know and don’t know

Identify your specific learning gaps

Create a personalized learning plan

Explain concepts in multiple ways until one clicks

Keep you motivated and on track

Adapt as you progress

That technology exists now. It’s called artificial intelligence.

AI as Your Personal Stupidity Treatment Plan

Imagine this: You take an assessment (like last week’s Stupidology Index, but more comprehensive). The AI identifies that you’re strong in critical thinking but weak in numeracy. You understand logical arguments but struggle with statistical reasoning.

It designs a curriculum specifically for you. Not a generic course for everyone—a path built around your gaps. It starts exactly where you are, not where you’re “supposed” to be. It explains concepts in ways that connect to things you already understand. When you’re confused, it tries a different approach. When you master something, it moves faster.

It’s available 24/7. It never gets impatient. It never judges. It costs almost nothing to operate at scale.

This isn’t science fiction. The technology exists right now. What we lack is the cultural will to build the infrastructure and the public commitment to use it.

What I’m Building Toward

I’ve been studying this for over a year—the intersection of open educational resources, artificial intelligence, and what I’m calling “intellectual public health.”

Here’s where I’m headed: We need a national system that treats reasoning capacity the way we treat physical health. Regular check-ups. Early intervention. Treatment protocols. Community support.

We need to make intellectual growth as usual as going to the gym. We need to destigmatize saying “I don’t understand this” the same way we’ve destigmatized saying “I need glasses.”

We need to build the infrastructure—the digital equivalent of public libraries—that makes self-directed, AI-assisted learning accessible to every American who wants to improve their knowledge.

I’m calling this vision “open learning.” Not open as in “available if you’re motivated enough to seek it out,” but open as in “actively reaching you, meeting you where you are, removing every barrier between you and the knowledge you need.”

Over the coming weeks, I’ll detail what this looks like:

How AI tutors actually work (and why they’re not replacing human teachers)

What a personal stupidity treatment plan might include

Why open educational resources failed before and how we fix them

The economics of making this free or nearly free

The politics of why both left and right should support this

But first, I need you to accept the premise: Stupidity is curable. And in 2025, we finally have the tools to cure it at scale.

The question is whether we dare to try.

Until next time, don’t be stupid. And if you are, let’s fix it together.