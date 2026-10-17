Every October my old neighborhood in education turns into a sports bar, with smart people pulling up Nate Silver’s odds, counting governors’ mansions and arguing about whose win is good for the cause. Mike Petrilli put the question plainly this month when he asked whether a big blue wave would help or hurt education reform, and he deserves credit for answering it honestly. He wants his own party crushed for its illiberalism, yet he still believes “it’s better when Team Red wins than Team Blue” on schools. Rick Hess has run the same handicapping for Washington, and Charlie Barone is coaching center-left groups on how to field a team inside the new federal tax credit.

I’ve read or listened to these people for a long time and learned from them, whether I’ve admitted it or not, but I think the question they’re answering stalls educational progress more than it advances it. Once you ask which team is better for schools, you’ve resigned to the idea that education politics is a team sport, where every idea gets a jersey before anyone checks whether it can play. Vouchers go red, union contracts go blue, and the kid who needs to learn fractions today becomes collateral damage in these grown folk rivalries.

We must get beyond reform

To reform something is to decide it was built wrong and needs a bit of reordering, so the fights that follow are largely about the org chart, meaning who governs, who hires, who controls the money and who gets to open (or close) a school. I’m not sure when those fights became the whole game, but I feel strongly that thinking at that level is too small for the academic problems we face.

Making progress the goal narrows the national conversation to a more elegant question about whether students are reaching the learning targets set by well-conceived standards, and what we can prove about why or why not. By that measure the scoreboard is ugly. Today’s twelfth graders posted national reading scores lower than in 1992, the lowest ever recorded for that grade, which means three decades of reform energy from both parties produced seniors who read worse than the class that graduated the year Bill Clinton was first elected.

Plenty of us who spent those decades in the fight have landed in the same place. We backed charters and still want the civil rights office fully staffed. We think phonics won the reading wars, and we think pulling library books to soothe adults is a strange way to raise readers. Neither party’s education platform lets us come home without leaving half our brains at the door, so what holds us together is a habit more than a party, the habit of asking “how do you know?” and taking the answer seriously even when it embarrasses us.

One filter for every idea

We judge every proposal by the evidence that it will improve teaching and learning, stated before it starts and checked after it runs, and we treat its sponsor as irrelevant along with whoever funds the think tank that likes it, including the funders who used to pay me. Applied honestly, that filter takes something from everyone, starting with the right’s favorite program.

Rigorous studies of vouchers in Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio and the District of Columbia used different research designs and reached similar results, with voucher students scoring lower than similar students who stayed put. Advocates point to better graduation and college-going in some programs, and that evidence deserves a hearing, but a program that lowers what children know on the way to a diploma has a lot to answer for. In their current form vouchers don’t pass the filter, and the fact that I cheered for them doesn’t change the math. The new federal tax credit goes further, because Treasury’s rules, as Petrilli himself notes, bar states from requiring participating schools to report test scores. That’s an odd way to build something you expect to produce results.

Democrats and their allies lose just as much when the same standard comes back around, and teacher evaluation shows how it cuts in two directions at once. Reformers and plenty of corporate Democrats loved evaluation systems built on test scores, yet RAND found the Gates Foundation’s flagship version failed to raise achievement, so that model has to improve or die. Washington, D.C., built a different kind of system, and the unions spent years fighting its IMPACT model even though research showed teachers facing its incentives got measurably better, which means the same body of evidence that sinks one evaluation scheme vindicates another. Reading tells a similar story on the left, where resistance to phonics ran so deep that passing a science of reading bill in Massachusetts this year won an award for degree of difficulty. By the end of that list nobody comes out clean, which is exactly what an honest test should produce.

Readers will call the balance I’m after centrism, and I’ll accept the label only if they understand that this center has its own address, well off the line that runs from left to right. It sits on the line running from wrong to right in the plain factual sense, and it has nothing to do with splitting the difference between two parties that can’t tell when they’re right or wrong.

This was never only about schools

The reasoning failure that wrecks education policy is the same one wrecking our politics, because partisanship is a shortcut that lets you skip the evidence by checking who is holding it. Schools exist partly to train children out of that shortcut, so we teach them to form a hypothesis and change their minds when the data say so, and then we set school policy by team loyalty and wonder why the lesson doesn’t stick.

The cost shows up first in science, where only 31 percent of eighth graders were proficient on NAEP in 2024 and 38 percent scored below Basic, the largest share in more than a decade. Those numbers drew a shrug while reading and math took the headlines, which fits how we run schools, since a 2018 national survey found K–3 teachers spent about 18 minutes a day on science against 89 on reading and 57 on math.

Piling on more science facts wouldn’t fix this by itself, because when researchers tested what protects people from misinformation, memorized content did little. What held up in trials across cultures was teaching people how manipulation works before they meet it, an approach called prebunking. Children need years of practice asking how anybody knows what they claim, and so do the adults who vote, because a country short on that habit is easy to fool and plenty of governments abroad have noticed.

Repair is the evidence agenda

We can’t judge policy by evidence after the people who produce the evidence have been fired, and over the last two years that’s exactly what happened. The Institute of Education Sciences, the federal shop that tells us whether anything in education works, lost 97 contracts worth about $1.1 billion and saw its staff fall from 191 to 30, while the statistics center inside it that runs NAEP went from about 100 people to a handful and has clawed its way back to roughly a dozen. The Office for Civil Rights had about half its staff sidelined on paid leave for most of 2025 before the layoffs were rescinded, at a cost of up to $38 million in pay for people who weren’t allowed to work. A party that believes its own policies work does not smash the thermometer.

If Democrats win big, some of them will want payback, and after a drunken and incompetent right-wing rampage that trashed civic norms and social manners, who could blame them? Justice is still the better comeuppance. It is slower and duller than vengeance, but it builds structures that last a lot longer and protect more people. That means writing the thermometer into statute so that no administration of either party can bend it to its own incompetence. A Democratic White House that disliked what the data said about its favorite programs could easily feel the same itch.

What an evidence-minded majority would build

With the measuring restored, an evidence-minded majority could build what the best systems already have, beginning with a standing council of researchers and working teachers, with parents at the table, charged with studying the countries that beat us. Estonia, a country smaller than Minnesota, ranked first in Europe in science on PISA 2022, and we should know exactly why. The council should answer hard questions on deadline, starting with student disengagement and a school finance system still tied to local property wealth, and it should have to publish what failed alongside what worked, since a panel that only delivers good news is a press office. I don’t know whether Congress would leave such a body alone, though the National Reading Panel still shapes state law a quarter century after its report.

The council’s findings would mean little without a teaching profession worthy of the name. A McKinsey study found that Finland, Singapore and South Korea recruit all of their teachers from the top third of graduates, compared with about 23 percent in the United States, and our teachers earned about 25 percent less than similarly educated workers in 2025. We should recruit hard, train new teachers in residencies as demanding as medicine’s, license them on demonstrated mastery and pay them like the professionals we claim they are, then treat their classrooms as the field’s research labs. Teaching has been sold as a calling for too long, and callings are underpaid on purpose.

We should also ask more of students, who have drifted into the role of passengers while adults set every goal and absorb every failure. They deserve more freedom and more responsibility together, with clear expectations, real support and intervention when they fall short. What schools owe the public includes citizens as well as test scores, and Kirabo Jackson’s research found that teachers’ effects on attendance, behavior and persistence predict long-run success better than their effects on test scores. A school that graduates knowledgeable people with no habits of honesty or effort has shortchanged the taxpayers who paid for it.

So, help or hurt?

Some of any blue wave will be democratic socialists, and plenty of people are asking what they would mean for schools. The best thing about the DSA candidates is that they seem overeducated in the liberal arts and undereducated, and weirdly uninterested, in ideas about K–12 education that go beyond bumper stickers. That sounds like an insult and is partly a compliment, because a leftist with no grasp of education policy is better than one with strongly held bad ideas, and an empty shelf can still be stocked with evidence.

If Democrats arrive as Team Blue, Petrilli’s forecast is probably right, and they’ll repeal some Republican programs, protect some allies and call the swap progress. If they arrive willing to judge their own programs by the filter they apply to everyone else’s, this could be the first real chance in a generation to govern schools by what works. That means putting evidence ahead of teams, which both parties will hate, and that’s how you’ll know it’s working.

I expect to be wrong about pieces of this, so if you have the study that proves it, send it to me.

If it holds up, I’ll change my mind in public.