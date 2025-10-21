I first proposed Stupidology to amuse myself during a national outbreak of intellectual atrophy.

The joke turned serious when I asked what science says about stupidity. Like, is it a real thing?

Turns out, research has a quite a bit to say about the subject.

If you’ve been following along, you know by now that stupidity isn’t about IQ. It’s not about education. It’s about persistently poor reasoning that causes harm. We’ve established that smart people—people with PhDs, corner offices, and impressive credentials—do catastrophically stupid things all the time.

But how? How does a minor mental slip become a civilization-threatening disaster?

That’s today’s focus. Stupidity isn’t a single event. It’s a cascade. A predictable series of failures that compounds at each level until something that started as a cognitive hiccup ends as a full-blown catastrophe.

Think of it like a heart attack. It doesn’t begin the moment you collapse. It starts years earlier—with a poor diet, stress, maybe some genetic predisposition. Then plaque builds up. Then a vessel narrows. Then, finally, the blockage. The catastrophic moment is just the visible end of a long, predictable chain.

Stupidity works the same way.

The Four Stages of the Stupidity Cascade

I put my back into this research (you’re welcome). Searching into psychology, neuroscience, sociology, and economics, I see four distinct levels that propagate and amplify stupidity.

Miss the problem at one level, and it flows to the next, picking up momentum as it goes.

Stage 1: Cognitive Vulnerability

Stage 2: Neural Hijacking

Stage 3: Social Amplification

Stage 4: Destructive Outcome

Let’s walk together through each one. And then we’ll trace a real-world example so you can see exactly how this cascade operates in the wild.

And, by all means, challenge me on anything here. I’m new to stupidology after all.

Stage 1: Cognitive Vulnerability – Your Brain’s Built-In Bugs

The cascade always starts here: with the way the brain is wired.

Your brain evolved to make fast decisions under pressure. To survive in a world of predators and resource scarcity, it developed mental shortcuts—heuristics—that let you react instantly without burning through precious cognitive energy. These shortcuts worked brilliantly for 200,000 years.

Then we built the modern world.

Now those same shortcuts are liabilities.

Confirmation bias makes you seek information that validates what you already believe. The availability heuristic makes you overestimate risks based on whatever’s most vivid in your memory. Anchoring makes you rely too heavily on the first piece of information you encounter, even when it’s garbage.

These aren’t occasional glitches. They’re your default operating system.

And they’re energy-efficient. Your brain consumes 20% of your body’s total energy budget despite being only 2% of your body weight. Thinking carefully is expensive. Thinking fast and dirty is cheap. So your brain defaults to cheap.

This is the vulnerability. The crack in the dam. You’re not aware it’s happening because it feels like normal thinking. But it’s actually sloppy, biased, heuristic-driven processing.

And it’s setting you up for Stage 2.

Stage 2: Neural Hijacking – When Emotion Overrides Reason

Now something happens that triggers an emotional response.

Maybe it’s a social media post that enrages you. Maybe it’s a financial loss that scares you. Maybe it’s a tribal signal—someone attacking your political team or questioning your identity.

Your amygdala, the brain’s alarm system, lights up. It floods your system with neurotransmitters. Your heart rate spikes. Your attention narrows. Your prefrontal cortex—the part of your brain responsible for deliberation, planning, and sound judgment—gets suppressed.

This is affective hijacking. Emotion literally shuts down your capacity for rational thought.

And here’s the kicker: after you act on that hijacked impulse—maybe you fire off an angry tweet, make a panic trade, or double down on a bad argument—your brain releases dopamine and endorphins. You feel good. Your brain chemically rewards you for making an irrational decision.

This creates a reinforcement loop. One part of your brain tells another part to ignore what it knows because of how it feels, and then rewards it for compliance.

You just made a stupid decision. But to you, in that moment, it felt right. It felt necessary. It might have even felt righteous.

That’s Stage 2. And if the cascade stopped here, the damage would be contained. It would be a personal mistake. Embarrassing, maybe costly, but limited.

Unfortunately, we don’t live alone. Which brings us to Stage 3.

Stage 3: Social Amplification – How Tribes Make Stupidity Contagious

Your hijacked, biased decision doesn’t stay private. You share it. You post it. You talk about it. And the social environment you’re in—your tribe, your feed, your echo chamber—responds.

If you’re lucky, someone challenges you. A friend says, “Hey, are you sure about that?” A colleague points out the flaw in your reasoning. The algorithm surfaces a dissenting view.

But increasingly, that’s not what happens.

Instead, the algorithm shows you content that confirms your bias. Your tribe cheers you on. Groupthink kicks in. Anyone with doubts self-censors to avoid disrupting the group’s harmony. Dissenters are attacked or expelled. The entire social system converges on a single narrative, no matter how detached from reality.

This is social amplification. What started as your individual cognitive bug, then got hijacked by your emotional brain, is now validated and reinforced by a collective. Your stupid idea becomes our stupid idea.

And the more intelligent and articulate the group, the more dangerous this stage becomes. Smart people are very good at constructing elaborate justifications for their biases. They marshal evidence. They cite sources. They build entire intellectual frameworks to defend a position that originated in a moment of amygdala-driven irrationality.

The stupidity is now systemic. It has escaped the individual mind and infected the group mind.

Now it’s ready for Stage 4.

Stage 4: Destructive Outcome – When Stupidity Becomes Measurable

The final stage is where the cascade becomes visible to the outside world. Where the compounded failures produce a tangible, often catastrophic result.

This is where the economist Carlo Cipolla’s definition kicks in. Stupidity, he said, is an action that causes loss to others while providing no gain—and often causing loss—to yourself. A lose-lose outcome.

This is the invasion that was supposed to be quick and easy but becomes a decade-long quagmire. The financial instrument that was supposed to diversify risk but instead crashes the global economy. The public health policy that was supposed to save lives but kills more people than it protects.

Stage 4 is where stupidity leaves the realm of psychology and enters the realm of economics, politics, and history. It’s measurable. Quantifiable. Undeniable.

But by the time you reach Stage 4, the cascade has so much momentum that it’s nearly impossible to stop. The cognitive biases are locked in. The emotional investment is too high. The social system has built an entire identity around the mistake. Admitting error would require dismantling all of it.

So instead, people double down. They find new justifications. They attack the critics. They become what the theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer described as “possessed by slogans”—immune to reason, deaf to evidence.

And that’s the stupidity cascade in full effect.

A Real Example: The 2003 Iraq Invasion

Let me show you how this works in practice. Let’s trace the stupidity cascade that led to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. I’m not interested in partisan point-scoring here. I’m interested in the mechanism.

Stage 1 – Cognitive Vulnerability:

After 9/11, availability bias was off the charts. The most vivid, emotionally charged images in American consciousness were of terrorism and catastrophic attacks. Confirmation bias led policymakers to seek information that validated their prior belief that Saddam Hussein was a threat. Anchoring on the analogy to the 1991 Gulf War made a military solution seem obvious.

Stage 2 – Neural Hijacking:

The emotional state of the nation—fear, rage, a desire for retribution—created a climate where deliberative thinking was nearly impossible. Any cautious analysis was interpreted as weakness or disloyalty. The amygdala was driving the bus. The prefrontal cortex had been pushed into the back seat.

Stage 3 – Social Amplification:

Groupthink dominated the decision-making process. Dissenting voices within the intelligence community were marginalized. The media amplified the administration’s narrative without sufficient skepticism. Social pressure to “support the troops” conflated with support for the policy. Anyone raising doubts was labeled unpatriotic. The stupidity became collective and self-reinforcing.

Stage 4 – Destructive Outcome:

The result: a war that cost trillions of dollars, killed hundreds of thousands of people, destabilized an entire region, and produced none of the stated objectives. A textbook lose-lose outcome. Stupidity at scale.

Now, I’m not saying everyone involved was stupid. Many were highly intelligent. But intelligence didn’t protect them. Because stupidity isn’t an intelligence problem. It’s a rationality problem. And the cascade doesn’t care how smart you are.

Where the Cascade Can Be Interrupted

Here’s the good news: every stage of the cascade is an intervention point.

This is something I’ll talk more about in the future, something I’m filing under “intellectual self-defense.”

At Stage 1, you can train yourself to recognize cognitive biases. You can force yourself to slow down, to engage System 2 thinking, to ask, “What am I assuming here? What evidence would change my mind?”

At Stage 2, you can learn to recognize when you’re being emotionally hijacked. There’s a technique I’ve seen proposed: the 90-second rule. When you feel that surge of emotion—rage, panic, tribal defensiveness—wait 90 seconds before acting. That’s roughly how long it takes for the neurochemical flood to start receding. Your prefrontal cortex comes back online. Suddenly, the thing you were about to say or do seems less urgent, less necessary, less smart.

At Stage 3, you can resist groupthink by actively seeking out dissenting views. You can build a discipline of intellectual humility—admitting when you don’t know, asking questions instead of asserting conclusions. You can make it psychologically safe for others to challenge you.

At Stage 4, you can commit to changing course when the evidence shows you’re wrong, even if it’s costly, even if it’s embarrassing. You can make correction a virtue instead of a humiliation.

Every one of these interventions requires practice. They’re skills, not traits. And the earlier you intervene in the cascade, the more damage you prevent.

An Assignment For This Week?

Trace your own stupidity cascade. I’ll trace mine. We’re in this together.

Think of a decision you made in the last year that, in hindsight, was obviously stupid. Don’t pick something trivial. Pick something that cost you—time, money, relationships, credibility.

Believe me, I have examples galore.

Now map it through the four stages:

What was the cognitive bias or heuristic that set you up? (Confirmation bias? Availability heuristic? Anchoring? Overconfidence?) What was the emotional trigger that hijacked your reasoning? (Fear? Anger? Tribal loyalty? Ego?) How did your social environment amplify the mistake? (Did people cheer you on? Did you silence your own doubts? Did you avoid people who would have challenged you?) What was the measurable outcome? (What did you lose? What did others lose?)

Then—and this is the important part—identify the earliest point where you could have interrupted the cascade. What would you have needed to do differently? What skill were you missing? What practice would have helped?

Write it down. Share it in the comments if you’re brave. DM me if you’re shy. Realize we’re all in the cascade at some point. Me, you, and everything between red and blue. The question isn’t whether you’re stupid. The question is whether you’re learning.

Stupidity isn’t forever. It’s just untreated intellectual obesity.

And the treatment starts with seeing the cascade before it reaches Stage 4.

Until next time, don’t be stupid. And when you are, interrupt the cascade.

—Christopher Stewart, America’s first Stupidologist