I almost forgot that 2026 marks ten years since a skirmish in ed reform that ended friendships and split camps, and that eventually downgraded the “movement” to a single party.

As the lore goes, it was 2016, and the NewSchools Venture Fund had put racial justice speakers on the stage of an otherwise standard education summit in San Francisco. I had been to more of those events than I could count. I traveled in conservative circles then, and as an evangelical Christian libertarian, which I still am, I was used to hearing people casually drop racially incontinent remarks into polite conversation. Disagreeing deftly without making it a big deal was an art form, and it was always clear that they owned the room and I was a tourist.

Seeing social justice speakers in the mix was novel, a rare sign that people like me were more than tenants in the movement. I couldn’t have known that some of my colleagues, mostly the white male ones, were having a totally different experience. Robert Pondiscio hadn’t attended, but he collected anonymous complaints and crafted them into a piece claiming conservatives were being pushed out of ed reform.

The week that followed was loud and public, and Chalkbeat logged it in real time. Rick Hess, Jay Greene, Kathleen Porter-Magee, Erika Sanzi, and Derrell Bradford all published widely read responses, and none of them suffered any consequence for it. Rumors of conservative thought being silenced were greatly exaggerated.

All these years later, I’m still amazed at the response the summit’s agenda provoked. Between a few social justice plenaries were breakout sessions on technology for English learners, on accountability systems, on building a portfolio of good schools in Newark, and one titled “School Discipline: It’s Complicated.” It was wonky stuff about systems and programs. What had held us together was a shared analysis that one of America’s largest systems was failing kids, and an article of faith that the solution lived in some mix of accountability and choice. I expected a temporary tantrum from people who would get over it. I underestimated how deep the bruised egos ran, and how much of the hurt was about race, and I wasn’t ready for the intolerance that followed.

Rewriting the history

That summit became reform’s Alamo, a loss its aggrieved side turned into a rallying cry, and the start of a long distrust between reformers of color and their former allies. Andy Smarick reopened the discussion this week with an essay encouraging lefty reformers to plead guilty to social justice excesses and accept whatever sentence he judges appropriate. It’s disappointing because Andy has always seemed like one of the good guys. He isn’t known for emotive shortcut thinking. Conservatism for him has seemed to mean an educated command of philosophy and history, not what passes for conservatism today. He also has a track record that refutes the stereotype of the uncaring right. He spent years writing about the unfairness of assigning children to failing schools and helped start a school to lift low-income kids out of the low expectations of traditional ones. His essay feels out of character.

His most serious charge is that disagreement with the progressive agenda became forbidden. As I read it, conservatives felt alienated when communities began protesting police abuse and discrimination in major systems, and when immigration and sexual orientation came onto the agenda. Black Lives Matter showing up in education was something they couldn’t tolerate, in the way we had tolerated their version of the same for years.

Who really alienated the Andys of the world?

I’ll speak out of turn here, since Andy knows his story better than I do. I watched his ilk get alienated by the right, not the left. Was Woke 1.0 crazy, as AOC’s presidential ambitions now have her saying? In places, yes. I was critical of Steven Wilson’s ouster at Ascend over an essay called “The Promise of Intellectual Joy” that a petition branded white supremacist, and I can concede excesses like that without conceding Andy’s larger story. The people who took his seat were culture warriors who shared none of his self-regulation or intellectual rigor. Christopher Rufo, a documentary filmmaker turned caustic grievance wholesaler, said openly that he had frozen the critical race theory brand and would eventually turn it toxic. A movement built on that strategy has little use for a conservative whose instinct is slow, evidence-bound debate, and that displacement had nothing to do with the left.

Apply Andy’s own tests to the side that now owns the table, and it fails them. He listed bathroom access and sports participation among the non-education issues the left forced onto reform. Those issues, along with library shelves and DEI offices, now sit near the center of the right’s education agenda, enforced through federal executive orders instead of conference panels. If a training on “work hard, be nice” counted as coercion, I’m curious what Andy would call a state law that regulates a history lesson within an inch of its life. Conservatives won this round, and too many are proving to be poor winners, more interested in punishing former opponents than in using the power they hold to get a single additional child reading.

Andy’s account also leaves out why the rooms changed. Many families ed reform claimed to serve live under constant supervision by authority, from landlords and caseworkers to judges, police, and the adults who run their children’s schools. A thirteen-year-old who learns during a police stop that complete obedience may still not keep him safe brings that lesson into the building the next morning. Andy’s essay proposes remedies for conservatives who felt slighted, from board seats to right-of-center hires at the Times, which amounts to DEI for the aggrieved. It proposes nothing for that kid. This is where the tribal fight did its quietest damage. Whether suspensions make a school safer or just push struggling kids out the door is an empirical question with a growing research base. For a decade it got answered by loyalty instead, with one camp treating any discipline as racism and the other treating any reform as surrender, and teachers were left to run classrooms in the gap.

But how are the children?

Here’s some of what happened to students while the adults fought about conferences. The 2024 NAEP found 40 percent of fourth graders reading below the basic level. Chronic absenteeism roughly doubled after the pandemic and has come down slowly. Congress sent schools about $190 billion in emergency relief, and we still can’t say with confidence what most of it bought. Meanwhile Mississippi, a state neither tribe was watching closely, spent a decade quietly rebuilding how it teaches reading, retraining teachers in the science of how children learn to decode and coaching them in their classrooms. Its fourth graders, including its Black and low-income fourth graders, climbed from near the bottom of the country to the middle and above. That story has no villains worth tweeting about, which may be why it took so long for anyone outside the state to notice.

Resurfacing insider stories from the reform wars has its uses, but the people who wrote the fight, from Pondiscio in 2016 to Rufo in 2020, aren’t the ones leading us forward. The principals and teachers are, going to work every morning and pushing uphill against systems that weren’t designed for them to succeed, with curricula they didn’t choose, schedules that leave no room for tutoring, and test data that arrives after the kids have moved on. They don’t need us to settle whether 2016 was too woke. They need to know which reading curriculum works, how to fit high-dosage tutoring into a real school day, and what actually gets a chronically absent kid back in the building. Those questions have answers, or at least evidence, and every hour spent litigating a decade-old conference is an hour not spent getting that evidence to them.

To the reformers of every stripe being asked to repent, or to perform loyalty to whoever holds power this year, remember who you were ten years ago and why you came to this work. Don’t let a dark moment turn you into anyone’s pet. The only allegiance worth keeping is to what works for kids. I don’t wear my evangelical label on my lapel these days, mostly so no one confuses me with the bigoted movement that has borrowed it, but I still carry the habit it gave me of needing everything I preach to be backed by something real. Progressives who resist reforms proven to raise achievement need to answer for their outcomes. Conservatives who still treat private school choice as self-evidently good have to answer for what Louisiana’s voucher results showed. I’ve had to revise some of my own positions in public, and I expect to revise more. The point of the standard is that it doesn’t care which tribe you came from.

Andy suggests philanthropy offer seats to the dissenters his side reportedly lost during the justice years. It’s an ironic call for DEI and reparations from a camp that has spent five years campaigning against both. I’d rather the seats go to people with receipts, like the principal who moved reading scores in a school everyone had written off, or the researcher whose findings embarrassed both camps at once.

Andy wrote that meaningful regret includes changing your ways. It’s a nourishing standard, and his side should help itself to a plate before passing it around.