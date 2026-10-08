the revolution will be literate

the revolution will be literate

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Jacquelyn Davis's avatar
Jacquelyn Davis
Oct 10

Love your take about how there should be no camps, just a laser focus on the evidence and a ruthless commitment to following it — and admitting when you’re wrong. Kids, teachers, and principals don’t have time to engage in these silly debates that enable fancy people to profit from their opinions. Instead, they are working day after day to do the hard work.

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Gerald Von Korff's avatar
Gerald Von Korff
Oct 9

Ninety percent of this essay is over my head. That's not a criticism, just an indication that I've not knowingly been part of the high level intellectual debate that you describe, But there, in the middle of the article is what I think is a really big idea of central importance. Mississippi began to focus on quality teaching and reading strategies that really work. They are doing that systemically and with supportive accountability. They are using research based approaches to reading, and they are insisting that teachers learn how to use these approaches. They aren't just sending teachers to a convention; they are implementing systemic approaches to professional development, to curriculum and to teaching methods. This is at the core of reform: let's teach our children well.

When a 3d grade student is reading at below a first grade level, he or she sees school as a form of a prison of humiliation. Some get depressed; some become discipline problems or find ways to take their humiliation out on teachers or other students. And, instead of catching them up with better teaching methods, with tutoring and mentoring, we are forced either to discipline them, or allow them to create havoc in the school and classroom. Not everything that Mississippi is going to do, but by reputation, the state leadership is demanding that local districts and local schools implement the central reform that is at the heart of education: honor these students by teaching reading in ways that actually work.

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