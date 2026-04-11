When I visit Minneapolis, if I have time and my camera, I stop by the block where Alex Pretti died defending a woman being attacked by ICE goons.

The spot is memorialized with a blocked-off section of street where visitors have added flowers, notes, and artifacts honoring Alex and Rene Good, who was also executed. Maybe I stop by to see how long the city will remember the dead. I have an idea that people live on as long as they are remembered, their name is said, their person is honored, their absence is defeated when summoned by the living.

Maybe I care about some bigger question about the meaning of our lives, if there is any at all, or the finality of death, a fate we will all face at some point.

Minneapolis seems stubborn about animating Alex and Rene, keeping them alive, in resistance to the evil we’ve seen. Their faces exist in public spaces across the city, all rendered in art that show careful consideration of the subjects. Their city will not let them die.

It reminds me of the Fred Hampton speech about how you can murder a liberator, but you can’t murder liberation. In this case, you can kill the lover, but you can’t kill love.

The execution of peaceful people in Minneapolis only made peaceful citizens here more resolved about peace, more defiant about organizing their love into action. Into whistles that alert immigrant neighbors of goons. Into training sessions for active citizens who will stand in practical, effective, organized ways against hate.

Many places are into performative protests, the kind that continues no longer than the march. But Minneapolis has a work ethic and an active belief that faith without works is dead. While some protesters pray in public to be seen, Minneapolitans plot in private to be felt.

Glam Donuts is a cute, kitschy shop across the street from the memorial where visitors come to honor Alex’s last moments, where he defended a woman being attacked by the president’s proud boys.

Glam Doll Donuts, a warm place to be.

It’s a creative space with gourmet donuts and a vibe. I bought two glazed, one orange ginger-infused. The talkative worker gave me an extra because she’s unaware of my diabetes. In some ways the sum total of Minneapolis’s affect can be felt in this artistic, friendly, fun bright spot. Every worker I’ve met there in the past has a low-key humor, warmth, and gracious way of connecting. Honest and unforced and true.

As for the donuts, they are as creative as you might expect, colorful with unique taste profiles. There’s a yesteryear sense of design to the place. But none of that is what I buy there. I buy a feeling, a connection, and they deliver.

When I was there yesterday, a painting caught my attention.

Caleb Kerkman’s Painting

You find a lot of local artist artwork in many business establishments in the city. Support for artists is high here. And in truth, much of the art isn’t breaking any ground even if it decorates spaces. Some of it is like the art of young people that we put on our refrigerators because we love the artists, not because we rate the art.

But some pieces arrest and penetrate, and feed my curiosity.

The artist here is Caleb Kerkman, a graduate of MCAD, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. The Glam Doll worker told me about them and I looked them up when I got home.

The work is lively with intimate colors and geometric with shapes that combine into impressions of its subjects. I’m not an art critic. I’m not educated in art critique. But I know what I like and when something stands out.

Caleb’s work does that. It makes me want to know the people they paint, to know their stories. Somehow, I feel like I know them or have known them. The paintings are intimate and immersive.

I made a mental note to remember Caleb’s work because I’ve done too little to collect, remember, and support the art that makes me feel something.

I wanted to go to MCAD in the 80s and 90s. It’s in a neighborhood where I spent many days wandering. Late nights at Little Tijuana’s. Buying cigarettes from Butler Drugs. Ordering a side of fries (or anything else cheap and calorie rich) at the changing eateries at the corner of Nicollet Avenue and East 26th Street, the intersection near Glam Doll and where Alex breathed last.

Something about the several blocks in that area always reminded me of the spirit and attitude of Berkeley, among my favorite places. A midwest version with all the character and none of the pretension.

Art is war on the boring. We hear words and speech, but we feel art. It has a communicative power tyrants can override. It is the language of resistance coded with the joy of having been to the mountain top, having seen the other side, and knowing we will get over.

This is why artists are invaluable to the great defense. They can be subversive and defiant in a way that autocrats can’t kill.

Caleb and the people who bring flowers and paintings to Alex’s memorial are speaking with a whistle that only good people can hear.

Once again for the assholes in read hats, you can murder a liberator, but you can’t murder liberation.

Vital info:

Glam Doll Donuts

Caleb Kerkman’s Art