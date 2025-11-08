Vebatim

User's avatar
Mike Strambler's avatar
Mike Strambler
3d

Thanks for your engagement with this. I especially appreciate your critique of my position. It's fair and challenges my ideas rather than my character—what all strong critiques should do. If I led readers to believe that I am absolutely certain you can evaluate an idea independently of culture, then that's my bad. There are few things I'm certain about and always try to leave the door open to being wrong. I'd take it further to say that any academic doing otherwise is doing scholarship wrong.

What I do believe is that when it comes to questions hypothesized to generalize across all humans (many psychological questions fall into this category), the goal should be the transcendence of culture, and we should utilize the best tools available to achieve this. I think science is the best we have for this because it's designed to deal with bias and error (whether people use it in this way is another issue). I'm open to alternative methods proposed by proponents of decolonization for doing this, but am unconvinced by what I've seen offered. I also take issue with the notion that such skepticism is a sign of some failing of my character or morals.

