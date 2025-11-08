Michael Strambler, PhD is a psychologist I respect and learn from through his posts on Substack. This week he published a critique of prominent scholars who argue that psychology’s grounding in Enlightenment principles makes it fundamentally racist and White supremacist.

The original authors replied.

Michael responded.

Cue up a smarter version of a Kendrick and Drake volly.

It’s the kind of academic debate that rarely escapes journals but probably should, because it’s about something that matters: who gets to define what counts as truth, knowledge, and valid ways of thinking.

I’m not a psychologist. I’m not a philosopher. But I am a student trying to understand how we reason well in a world designed to make us stupid. And this debate touches on something I’ve been wrestling with: when does defending “universal” principles become a defense of whose universalism we’re talking about?

The fight is about whether Enlightenment values of universalism, empiricism, rationality are inherently racist because they emerged from a Western European context and were used to justify colonization. Derald Wing Sue and colleagues argue yes, these principles are White supremacy in disguise, and psychology needs to “decolonize” by embracing indigenous worldviews. Michael argues no, ideas don’t belong to racial groups, and universalism (the idea that some truths transcend culture) has been a powerful tool for civil rights movements precisely because it asserts that all humans have equal value.

Michael opens with a W.E.B. Du Bois quote from 1903: “I sit with Shakespeare and he winces not. Across the color line I move arm in arm with Balzac and Dumas... I summon Aristotle and Aurelius and what soul I will, and they come all graciously with no scorn nor condescension.”

Du Bois is saying: I claim these ideas. I don’t care what race the thinkers were. Michael uses this to argue that racializing ideas and saying “this concept is White, therefore suspect” hurts minorities who stand to benefit from powerful concepts like universalism.

Sue and colleagues responded by saying Michael is “trapped by White Western epistemology,” “clinging to an unenlightened view,” and “unknowingly engaging in epistemological oppression.” Not engaging with his ideas—attacking his capacity to think.

I’m uncomfortable with both sides.

Michael is right that this rhetoric shuts down discourse. Telling someone their arguments stem from ideological capture is a conversation-ender. But I think Michael underestimates something about power and naming.

My suspicion—and this is opinion, not settled fact, is that Universalism as practiced historically isn’t a neutral concept. It’s been a tool for those with power to define what counts as universal, rational, legitimate and then marginalize other ways of knowing. When Europeans colonized, they brought certainty that their ideas were universal truths and everyone else’s were primitive. The “universal” man looked suspiciously European. Universal standards of beauty, intelligence, morality all aligned with European norms.

So when someone defends universalism, I understand why critics see it as capture. The tools we use to think (categories, methods, standards of evidence) were shaped by people with particular interests in maintaining power.

But here’s where Sue and colleagues lose me. Michael asks what exactly are “indigenous worldviews”? If they include beliefs about women, LGBTQ people, or children that progressives find abhorrent, are those beyond critique because they’re indigenous? Should psychology incorporate those too?

This is where the relativism breaks down. You can’t claim no worldview is inherently better while also insisting certain values are non-negotiable. You can’t have it both ways—saying Western values are oppressive while making universal moral claims.

Michael’s right that we need standards for evaluating ideas beyond who had them. But he’s not grappling enough with how those standards can be wielded as weapons. The scientific method gave us vaccines and eugenics. “Following the evidence” begs the question: whose evidence? Collected how? Interpreted through what assumptions?

So here’s where I land, provisionally.

Universalism as aspiration, finding truths that transcend particular identities, is valuable. Civil rights movements prove that. When Martin Luther King Jr. invoked universal principles, he demanded America live up to its stated values.

That’s powerful. But, King died from the hypocrisy between the peddlers of universalism and their application of that concept.

We need deep suspicion of anyone claiming to speak for the universal. Because historically, “universal” has meant “what people like me think is true.” The universalists weren’t wrong about everything, but they weren’t neutral observers. They were people with interests, blind spots, and power that shaped what they saw as obvious.

Maybe the answer isn’t choosing between universalism and relativism. Maybe it’s holding both: we need shared standards for evaluating truth claims, and we need to constantly interrogate whether those standards serve knowledge or power.

That’s uncomfortable. It means living with uncertainty. It means sometimes defending ideas from oppressive contexts while acknowledging context matters. It means being suspicious of both “there are no universal truths” and “I know what the universal truths are.”

What I take from this beef between scholars for my stupidology series (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8):

Good thinking requires engaging with strong opposition. Michael does this by addressing actual arguments. Sue and colleagues avoid it by questioning his capacity to think—a reasoning failure.

Both sides are too certain. Michael is certain ideas can be evaluated independently of cultural context. Sue and colleagues are certain Western epistemology is fundamentally oppressive. Both might be partially right. But certainty shuts down the thinking we need.

The decolonization advocates ask an inescapable question: whose knowledge counts? But I’m with Michael in saying we need standards beyond “this came from an oppressed group, therefore it’s valid” or “this came from the West, therefore it’s suspect.”

The path forward isn’t choosing sides. It’s building better universalism—the kind that includes diverse perspectives in defining what’s universal, rather than assuming one tradition discovered it first.

As a stupidologist, I’m mindful that the opposite of stupidity isn’t having all the answers. It’s being willing to sit with hard questions and let the advanced knowledge of smart people improve your mind.

Michael’s piece made me think harder. Sue and colleagues’ response made me uncomfortable with both positions. That discomfort is probably where truth lives—not in confident proclamations or definitive rejections, but in the messy work of figuring out how we reason together when we’re starting from different places.

Because in a world designed to make us stupid, the smartest thing we can do is stay curious about our own certainties.

