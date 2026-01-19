So many of the small towns I pass through have these cemeteries. Not large ones. Just a few quiet acres at the edge of town, where headstones date back to the 1800s and the snow settles without interruption. Churches and bars tend to come with them. Together they feel like the full kit of rural life.

I stop sometimes and read the stones. I do the math in my head. Who left first. How long the other stayed. The names are often Polish, German, or Nordic. Had they fully Americanized yet, or were they still in cultural transition? I wonder what kind of lives they lived. Where they traveled, if they traveled at all. What private dreams they carried that never made it into public record.

This stone caught me. John and Bibiana “Bea” Gazett.

A nurse and a salesman. Parents. Grandparents. Midwestern through and through.

Bea, a devout Catholic, lived by the words of St. Thérèse: “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” She met John at a ballroom dance. I wonder what that night was like. The music. The room. The moment when two ordinary lives quietly changed course.

I can’t say why these stories appeal to me? I’m obsessed.

I don’t have a clean answer for what comes after this life. I’m searching. But I’m certain none of it is wasted. We live on in the younger people we raise, the neighbors we show up for, the communities we help hold together. We are more than what our obituaries will capture.

Reading about these strangers makes me wonder what I will amount to when reduced to dates, names, and a paragraph of summary. I hope it will be more than where I was born, what job I held, and a sentence about loving my family and my faith. I hope it will be true to say that I tried to reduce needless suffering, that I worked for something larger than myself, that I lived with intention.

I think about my grandparents in moments like this. Their memory feels permanent, not because they were famous or powerful, but because of how they loved, how they labored, how they endured. I learned so much of what I know from their presence, old folk proverbs, through a way of living shaped by harder times than I will ever know. From them I learned that a meaningful life doesn’t require grand gestures. It requires humility. Patience. Protection. Provision. Showing up, day after day, as if life depends on it.

They are gone. But not really.

Their emory powerfully extends their years and makes them indefinite. Love extends their life beyond the grave. And, the lesson on all these headstones is that success isn’t glitz and glam. It’s fidelity to what matters, lived quietly, until it matters to someone else.

That is the kind of life I hope I’m still learning how to live.

We only live as long as our people remember. Who will remember me?

Shot with Canon R5 / Royalton, MN. / January 2026