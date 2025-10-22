Yes, friends, I’m going long and hard on this stupidity thing. As such, I’d like to bring you a win for thinking people.

Joseph Heath published one of the clearest explanations I’ve seen for why our political moment feels so broken. His piece cuts through years of confused academic debate to land on something fundamental: populism works by exploiting the gap between intuitive thinking and analytical thinking.

He’s right. I needed to see someone way put it out there like he’s done. And his analysis maps perfectly onto what I call the Stupidity Cascade—the process by which small cognitive vulnerabilities compound into catastrophic outcomes.

But Heath stops at diagnosis. He shows us what’s happening.

What I want to explore is what we build to fix it. If populism succeeds by exploiting natural cognitive limits, what infrastructure would reduce our collective vulnerability?

What Heath Gets Right

Academic political science has been confused about populism for a decade. Is it an ideology? A strategy? Why does it come in both left and right flavors? Why do populists govern the way they do?

Heath cuts through it: Populism is a political strategy that champions “common sense”—intuitive, System 1 responses—against elite positions that require analytical, System 2 reasoning. In other words: it champions gut instinct against careful analysis.

The examples are devastating. Take punishment. Our brains make us wildly overestimate how well punishment works. Anyone who actually studies behavioral change discovers that reward works at least as well as punishment, often better. But that’s not what our gut tells us. This creates an exploitable gap—populists promise to “get tough” while experts seem soft, divorced from reality, seduced by fancy theories about rehabilitation.

Or immigration.

The fact that immigration doesn’t create unemployment—because it increases both labor supply and demand simultaneously—is highly unintuitive. It’s the kind of thing you only understand if you think through the second-order effects, if you resist your initial reaction. Elites who’ve done that thinking end up with one view. The public, relying on intuition, ends up with another. Populists exploit the gap.

Or take language.

When elites demand that people suppress familiar words like “homeless” and substitute recently-minted alternatives like “unhoused,” they’re turning every conversation into what Heath brilliantly calls “a Stroop test”—a cognitive performance that educated professionals ace while exhausting everyone else.

The elite performance of verbal inhibition becomes both a class marker and a source of resentment.

The pattern repeats across issues. There’s elite consensus on certain topics not because of ideology but because anyone who studies the evidence ends up at the same conclusion. The public can’t find allies among educated people on these issues. That generates resentment. Populists exploit it.

This maps directly onto Stage 1 of what I called the Stupidity Cascade in my last post: cognitive vulnerability. Our brains evolved for a different world. Modern society requires constant cognitive override of our intuitions. That’s exhausting. And when elites perform these overrides effortlessly while dismissing the burden on everyone else, the resentment becomes explosive.

How This Connects to Stupidity Research

Heath’s analysis of populism is a specific case of something bigger: the gap between intelligence and rationality.

Keith Stanovich proved that IQ doesn’t predict vulnerability to cognitive biases. Smart people aren’t immune to stupidity—they’re just better at defending stupid beliefs.

Carlo Cipolla defined stupidity as behavior that harms both you and others.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer said stupidity is more dangerous than evil because you can argue with evil, but stupidity is immune to reason.

Heath adds something crucial: Stupidity isn’t random. It clusters predictably around gaps between intuition and analysis.

This explains something that’s bothered me for years in education. Why do smart, capable people hold positions the evidence clearly contradicts? Why do parents who master complex professional skills struggle to evaluate their kid’s reading program? Why do voters support politicians spending billions on academic proposals considered bogus by science?

Why is it political suicide to push back when some earnest dolt says “parents are the experts in their children’s’ education” when parents couldn’t be bigger victims of education’s honesty gap?

Because our unreasoned intuitions about learning, behavior, and child development make us vulnerable to platitudes that feel right. The evidence-based positions require analytical override of strong gut reactions. That’s cognitively expensive. When you’re exhausted and stressed, you don’t have bandwidth for expensive thinking.

This makes stupidity a public health issue. If modern life requires constant analytical override of intuitive responses, we need support for cognitive work—the same way we built infrastructure for physical health.

The Infrastructure Question

Here’s where I push back on Heath. He writes:

“Elites have basically rigged all of society so that, increasingly, one must deploy the cognitive skills possessed by elites to successfully navigate the social world.”

He’s right. Try opening a bank account, filing taxes, understanding health insurance, or evaluating news without analytical thinking. You can’t.

But Heath treats this as inevitable—a tragic mismatch between our evolved brains and modern complexity. I disagree. This is a treatable condition with the right infrastructure.

Consider physical fitness. Modern life creates demands our bodies weren’t evolved for—sitting all day, resisting processed food, navigating car-dependent spaces. We didn’t shrug and say “well, this mismatch is inevitable.” We built public parks and rec centers. We put PE in schools. We launched public health campaigns. We regulated food labeling. We treated it as a collective problem requiring collective solutions.

Now compare our response to cognitive demands. Schools teach algebra but not cognitive self-defense. We teach history but not how to recognize confirmation bias. There’s no “annual checkup” for cognitive health. No standards for cognitive literacy like we have for reading literacy. We’ve left everyone to figure out analytical thinking alone.

What would cognitive infrastructure look like? Start with culture—establishing intellectual fitness as civic duty, the way we did with physical fitness. Then education—explicit curriculum for when to trust gut instinct versus when to override it, how to recognize manipulation, how to manage cognitive load. This is intellectual self-defense, not vague “critical thinking.” Then system design—plain language requirements, interfaces that respect cognitive limits, algorithms that don’t exploit attention. And finally, assessment—monitoring reasoning health the way we monitor physical health, giving everyone visibility into their own patterns.

This isn’t about sorting people into “smart” and “stupid.” It’s about treating cognitive sovereignty as public infrastructure, not a luxury good.

Why This Matters

Heath’s essay could be read as defending elite expertise against populist challenge. Wrong frame.

This isn’t about defending elites vs. validating populism. Both sides are stuck in stupidity cascades. Populists privilege gut instinct to their own detriment—making decisions that harm themselves and others. They reject analytical reasoning not because they’re dumb, but because it’s exhausting and elites dismiss that burden. Meanwhile, elites often deploy analytical thinking badly—technocratic hubris, disconnection from reality, moral panics, faddish theories. Being good at careful analysis doesn’t make you immune to stupidity. It often makes your stupidity more sophisticated.

The solution isn’t picking sides. It’s teaching everyone when to use which cognitive system and building infrastructure that makes analytical thinking accessible and sustainable.

This is cognitive sovereignty—the ability to recognize when your thinking is being exploited and the tools to defend against it. Right now it’s a class marker. Elite education teaches these skills implicitly. Everyone else is left vulnerable. That’s unjust. And unnecessary.

We know how to teach reasoning systematically. We have technology to build decision-support systems. We have wealth to fund public infrastructure for intellectual fitness. We can arm every person with the capacity for intellectual self-defense.

What we lack is political will to treat cognitive health as a public good.

Heath is right that criticizing populism backfires—it frames the issue as elites vs. the people, when the real issue is everyone vs. cognitive vulnerabilities we all share.

Stupidology reframes the question: This isn’t about who’s right. It’s about building a world where good reasoning is accessible, teachable, and sustainable for everyone.

In this moment when everyone is horny for the next big bang in education, I suggest this one make it into everyone’s PowerPoint.

