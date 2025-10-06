Welcome to Stupidology 101. Again.

Listen, if you keep coming here, I’m going to keep talking about stupidity.

I’m attempting to found a field of study here—Stupidology, the systematic investigation of why people, some of whom are reasonably intelligent, believe demonstrably false things.

The more I dig in, the more I see case studies are everywhere.

Consider my hypothetical friends (for illustrative purposes only). One of my friends has a PhD in molecular biology. She publishes in peer-reviewed journals. She can explain mRNA translation in exquisite detail.

She is also open to the idea that vaccines cause autism.

Another friend is a successful attorney. He argues cases with precision, dissects legal precedent, and thinks in careful logical chains.

He suspects the 2020 election was stolen.

Yet another friend is an educator with a master’s in education. She teaches hundreds of students each year, many of whom go on to succeed in their studies.

She’s committed to forms of reading instruction that science tells us are all wrong.

I need to know why.

Intelligence Is Not Reasoning

Here’s the first principle of Stupidology: intelligence—the thing IQ tests measure—is processing power: pattern recognition, working memory, abstract thinking, symbol manipulation.

Reasoning is different. It’s the ability to evaluate evidence, update beliefs when wrong, recognize your own biases, and think critically about your own thinking.

A brilliant person with poor reasoning skills is a sports car with a drunk driver. Lots of power. Terrible judgment. Dangerous outcomes.

Neuroscience confirms this. fMRI studies show different brain regions activate during IQ tasks versus reasoning tasks. You can excel at pattern recognition while failing at belief evaluation.

This explains my friends. They have exceptional processing power in their domains. But when they swerve out of their lane, that intelligence becomes a liability.

The Smarter You Are, The Better You Are At Being Wrong

The second principle of Stupidology is deeply unfair: intelligence can make you more vulnerable to false beliefs, not less.

This is a new finding for me. I went on and on about the Dunning-Kruger studies, which found that the less you know, the more confident you are about what you think you know.

Research by Dan Kahan at Yale adds a corrective nuance. People with higher numeracy and scientific literacy are more polarized on politically charged issues, not less.

When you give people data about climate change or gun control, those with better analytical skills don’t converge on evidence. They diverge further based on prior beliefs.

Why? Intelligence gives you better tools to defend what you already believe.

This is motivated reasoning. Your brain’s job isn’t finding truth—it’s protecting your worldview, maintaining social bonds, and defending identity. Intelligence just makes you better at this.

My biologist friend doesn’t lack the cognitive capacity to understand vaccine research. She has the tools to construct elaborate explanations for why contradicting studies are flawed. She can cite alternative research, question methodologies, and marshal evidence. Her intelligence makes her confirmation bias sophisticated.

As a Stupidologist, I’m forced to conclude: intelligence without epistemic humility is weaponized confirmation bias.

A mouthful.

The Biases That Make Us All Vulnerable

Several mechanisms affect everyone, regardless of IQ. Think of these as the core pathologies Stupidology studies:

Confirmation bias: We tend to seek information that confirms our existing beliefs. Raymond Nickerson’s research shows this affects experts as much as novices. Scientists examining the same data reach different conclusions based on their prior hypotheses.

Tribal epistemology: We believe what our tribe believes. People’s positions on factual questions—vaccine safety, climate science, economic policy—are better predicted by political affiliation than education level.

Motivated reasoning: Studies by Ziva Kunda show we’re seven times more critical of research contradicting our beliefs than research supporting them. Everyone does this—even Stupidologists.

These aren’t partisan problems. Highly educated progressives dismiss GMO safety despite scientific consensus. Successful conservative executives deny climate change despite decades of consistent research. Smart people across the spectrum believe in astrology, ancient advanced civilizations, and detox cleanses—all of which are unsupported by evidence.

Education doesn’t protect you. Intelligence doesn’t protect you. This is why we need Stupidology—to study what actually does.

What Your Brain Is Actually Built For

Third principle of Stupidology: Your brain isn’t built for truth. It’s built for survival.

For most of human history, tribal belonging mattered more than being right. Social cohesion kept you alive. Challenging group beliefs got you exiled.

Our brains evolved for pattern recognition and social belonging, not objective truth-seeking.

Michael Gazzaniga’s split-brain research reveals that we have an “interpreter” module that constantly generates explanations for our beliefs—even when those explanations are entirely incorrect. Subjects confidently explain actions they didn’t consciously choose, inventing plausible reasons on the spot.

We all do this constantly. Intelligence makes the narratives more elaborate.

Which brings me to the uncomfortable conclusion that launched my Stupidology research: I am also stupid about many things. So are you. The question isn’t whether we believe false things. As I’ve said before, it’s whether we’re doing anything about it.

What Actually Protects Us

If intelligence doesn’t help, what does?

Research points to specific reasoning habits:

Cognitive reflection: Questioning intuitive responses and thinking more carefully. People scoring high on cognitive reflection tests are less likely to believe false claims, regardless of IQ.

Intellectual humility: Willingness to admit ignorance and update beliefs with evidence. This predicts better decisions better than intelligence.

Active open-mindedness: Genuinely considering alternatives before concluding. Jonathan Baron’s research indicates that this is distinct from intelligence and a more accurate predictor of sound reasoning.

Scientific literacy: Not factual knowledge, but understanding how science works—methods, self-correction, provisional conclusions.

These capacities can be developed. They’re habits, not fixed traits. Stupidity, it turns out, is curable.

This brings us to the solution we’re not discussing.

The Treatment Plan We’re Not Building

Here’s where Stupidology gets practical. We know reasoning can be taught. Cognitive reflection improves with practice. Intellectual humility can be cultivated. Scientific literacy can be developed.

But we’re not systematically teaching these skills. We assume they come with education. They don’t.

What we need is intellectual health infrastructure—freely available, personalized systems that help people identify reasoning gaps and develop better thinking habits. Call it Open Education for the AI age.

The technology exists. AI tutors can now assess cognitive biases, provide immediate feedback on reasoning errors, and tailor instruction to address individual learning gaps. Recent studies have shown that these systems can dramatically improve reasoning skills when combined with high-quality content and human oversight.

But we’re building this infrastructure backwards. Commercial platforms behind paywalls. Fragmented resources. No systematic approach to intellectual health.

We need the educational equivalent of public health infrastructure for reasoning. Free diagnostic tools. Personalized learning paths addressing specific biases. Community support for intellectual growth. Quality control ensures accuracy.

Open education failed in the past because it lacked personalization—you couldn’t identify your gaps or receive tailored guidance. AI solves this technical problem. The remaining barrier is political will.

I call it Stupidology to get your attention, but the idea here is a treatment protocol: diagnose reasoning gaps, prescribe personalized learning, monitor progress, adjust as needed. We do this for physical health. Why not intellectual health?

The Stakes

Understanding that smart people believe stupid things isn’t academic. It’s urgent.

Misinformation spreads faster than facts. Tribal identity drives belief more than evidence. Sophisticated people construct elaborate defenses of false claims.

The solution isn’t mocking people for wrong beliefs. It’s recognizing universal vulnerability and building systematic infrastructure to improve reasoning.

My brilliant friends aren’t stupid—they’re experiencing what every Stupidologist must acknowledge: we’re all vulnerable to reasoning failures. The difference between them and someone who reasons well isn’t processing power. It’s habits. It’s practices. It’s systematic support for intellectual development.

We’ve built public infrastructure for physical health—hospitals, clinics, health education. We need equivalent infrastructure for intellectual health. Open learning systems that help everyone develop better reasoning, regardless of income or background.

The question is whether we’ll build it as a public good or leave it to commercial markets that will inevitably deepen inequality.

As the nation’s first Stupidologist, let me be clear: intelligence alone won’t save us from stupidity. But accessible, systematic reasoning education might.

We just have to choose to build it.

Christopher Stewart is the father of Stupidology. He is studying educational technology and intellectual health systems.