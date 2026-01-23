I’m doing my level best to not be alarmist or unconscious. Given all that’s happening in the world, my only strategy is study, reflection, and understanding.

Freaking out is appropriate for the moment, but not useful.

I could reach for comfort stories in this moment of confusion. I could tell myself that what we’re living through is an aberration. That the people currently wielding power are uniquely flawed, unusually reckless, historically singular. That once this chapter closes, things will revert to a more natural order.

Looking to Brian Klaas’s Corruptible gives no such comfort. What it offers instead is clarity.

The core argument of the book is pretty simple, but quietly devastating. Power does not primarily corrupt good people. Rather, power reliably attracts the people least suited to wield it. And once those people arrive, our institutions are often structured in ways that protect them, reward them, and amplify their worst tendencies.

If that sounds uncomfortably relevant, it should.

Klaas, a political scientist who has studied power across cultures and regimes, builds his case patiently. He avoids slogans or easy moralizing. Instead, he assembles evidence from psychology, evolutionary biology, history, and real-world case studies—from petty tyrants in homeowners’ associations to dictators who reshape entire nations. The throughline is consistent. Ambition, dominance-seeking, and low empathy as core traits among leaders. These are often the very traits that help people rise.

One of the book’s most disturbing sections explores the role of psychopathy—not cinematic villainy, but everyday, high-functioning psychopathy. People who are charming, confident, fearless under pressure, and utterly indifferent to the harm they cause. These traits, Klaas shows, are frequently mistaken for leadership. We select for them in interviews, reward them in competitive systems, and then express shock when cruelty follows.

This isn’t a book about monsters. That’s part of what makes it sting. Klaas is far more interested in how ordinary systems turn ordinary people into abusers—or elevate people who were already inclined that way. He revisits familiar stories, like the Stanford Prison Experiment, not to deny that power changes behavior, but to complicate the lesson. Some people resisted abuse even when given unchecked authority. Others embraced it eagerly. The difference wasn’t the uniform. It was the person—and the system surrounding them.

What makes Corruptible especially timely is its insistence that bad outcomes are rarely the result of a single villain. They emerge from design. Institutions that lack transparency. Leadership pipelines that reward confidence over conscience. Cultures that confuse decisiveness with wisdom and dominance with strength.

In one striking example, Klaas describes how even small amounts of surveillance—being reminded that one’s actions are visible—dramatically reduce misconduct. “Watched people are nice people,” he writes. It’s not a moral claim. It’s an empirical one. Accountability works. And its absence is not neutral.

Reading this in the middle of our current political and economic instability, it’s hard not to see the implications everywhere. In markets that reward short-term extraction. In political systems that elevate grievance and spectacle. In bureaucracies that diffuse responsibility until no one feels accountable for harm. Klaas doesn’t write about today’s headlines directly, but you feel them simmering beneath each chapter.

Importantly, Corruptible is not nihilistic. The final sections are devoted to real reform—not utopian fantasies, but pragmatic interventions. Better screening for leaders. Randomized oversight bodies drawn from ordinary citizens. Rotating authority so power cannot calcify. Designing systems that assume human fallibility instead of pretending virtue will save us.

That last point may be the book’s quiet moral center. Klaas doesn’t argue that people are irredeemably bad (I’m on the fence with that one, still searching my faith for answers). He argues that we have been dangerously naive about how power works. We keep hoping for better people instead of building better structures. We keep personalizing failures that are, in fact, systemic.

Perhaps, this is why the book strikes me as superbly relevant now.

We’re suffering a period when faith in institutions is fraying, and economic pressure is predictably sharpenening cruelty. The gap between those who decide and those who bear the consequences feels fatally vast. In that context, Corruptible doesn’t tell us who to trust. It tells us why trust alone aint it.

Klaas didn’t give me irresponsible reassurance. If you need that, this may not be the book for you. But if you want to understand why the world feels the way it does—and what it would actually take to change it—Corruptible is worth the read.

It doesn’t offer hope as a feeling. It offers hope as a design problem. And right now, that may be the most honest kind available.

You can find more about Klaas at his site: https://brianpklaas.com/