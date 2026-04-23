There’s a red house on the north side with a garden made of things rather than just plants. Flags and antiques, an incongruent mix of stuff that makes it more interesting than the neighbors. Each time I passed it I planned to come back and get a photo.

When I finally came to do it, there was a guy outside, tending to the stuff-garden in front of his house. He had music playing and looked locked in to whatever he was doing.

I almost went past the house again because he was outside. Long beard. From a distance he had a potentially MAGA look. I would normally keep it moving rather than interrupt a stranger.

But without thinking I pulled over and parked.

He had a van outside with Jesus iconography all over it. My curiosity about this odd van, coupled with Jesus’ name and face, made it look like an opportunity more than something to fear.

I approached him and asked if I could take photos. He perked up and told me to go for it, that people stop by a lot. Then he chatted me up. Went and got his keys, opened the van, told me about the numerous rubber ducks on its dash and randomly in other spots throughout the interior.

It was 450 ducks. He’s counted them.

It started with just one duck given to him by his daughter. Friends saw the duck and began a habit of bringing him more. I’ve seen these ducks on the dash of Jeeps. It’s a thing I wondered about. I told myself that because Jeeps are off-road vehicles for a certain lifestyle, that ducks probably represented trips to state parks or something adventurous that I don’t do.

But this stranger told me that it started with a woman in Canada who gave one to another Jeep owner and it grew quickly.

His van is a Chrysler, so why the ducks?

He told me twice that the van is intended to let people know that “you can’t duck Jesus.”

He talked to me for a while, showing me different parts of the van, different Jesus stickers, with pride and generosity.

And again, yet another time, the reward for taking a chance on meeting a stranger, one who looks so different and potentially from an opposing lifestyle, is the deepening of my faith in people. A breaking down of my fear that the good people have dwindled and the need for hesitance and separation is a realistic response to tribal narratives in my social media feeds.

I have a sense that if I had asked him for something to drink or eat, he would have gladly given it to me. If I asked for a ride in the van, he would have cranked the engine and moved. If I had stayed to talk for another hour, he would have continue talking.

I’m getting more bold about taking risks, betting on humanity, and shutting down the voice that tells me to drive-by people and make assumptions about them. There was a moment when I could have made a choice to drive by again, like I had done several times before, or pull over, park, and approach him before my overthinking kicked in and the supposed cultural barriers activated my suspicion.

God knows when I’m believing too much in social and cultural war, believing in the division and strife because it feels like animal instinct. He knows when I’m seeing the goodness among people as utopian, not real, a delusion.

And, just when I’m so sure that the villains and sociopaths have bought or seized every area of our lives, have created a version of hell on Earth, God refuses to let me drown in cynicism.

He parks my car, introduces me to a stranger, shows me the “other” isn’t strange after all, but familial in the spiritual sense. He reminds me who He is and what He expects of me.



I fight it. I disobey. Not from defiance, but from watching the way we so easily behave badly with each other. Until we don’t.

And it’s a witty signature God has, to speak through the lips of a stranger to say “you can’t duck Jesus.”



May the peace of the Lord be with you.