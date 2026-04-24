My weekend wandering took me 63 miles north past Rice, Little Falls, Fort Ripley, and Crow Wing before ending up in Brainerd.

It’s a surprisingly active and vibrant exurb with the accent and modest houses you’d expect from Minnesota, but with a visible overlay of art, culture, and history. Well-maintained and vibrant. It looks like a northern resort destination where hunters and fishermen have kids into theater and coffee.

I parked, scouted streets that would make great photos, and locked in. In just a few blocks there was so much scene to be worked, so much photographic opportunity concentrated. A honey pot.

When I find a scene like this I lock in. I’m in my zone. Alone, far from home, my phone left in the car unreachable, free, curious, and creative.

And it’s at exactly a moment like that when, of course, a stranger will interrupt me with questions.

This time it came from Chris, a guy on a bike who circled me a few times watching my movement. Not in a way that worried me. He was harmless. I knew that for sure when he finally talked to me.

“If you really want to see something, I can tell you where to go,” he said.

He had my number. Yes, local, give me the deets. He went on to tell me that three blocks away was a bank, one famous for having been robbed by Jesse James. It felt like such a big score.

It took Chris a while to explain how to get three blocks away. He had his own way of speaking. His delivery diverged from the typical. He took a lot of care to edit his words as if he would mess up the sentence.

Patience is not my superpower. It’s a weakness that probably won’t surprise some of you. Chris, like others before, is my match, a teacher sent to test me on a pass/fail basis. To follow what he was saying required me to track, stay present, be still, and work for it.

I don’t know for certain, but I would guess that people might not sustain a conversation with him. I empathize with them. It is work. And, I don’t want to be them.

Chris asked a lot of questions about what I do for work, what I do with the pictures, how I use social media. I did my best to give a read on the scattered activities I get paid to do.

When I got to podcasting he perked up. He had once been a disk jockey and talk radio host.

My assessment is that between the time he did that work and the way he arrived to me on this day, some event transitioned him out of radio and into something requiring a difference in speech. I didn’t dig in on that. I just followed his thread to hear what he wanted me to know.

More than anything, he wanted to engage. To talk. To connect. To exchange information. And there was a hint of wanting to impress with his past success in media and his current desire to get back into it.

When I hear a person’s desire to communicate with the world it’s reflexive for me to push them to go for it, to express themselves, to raise their voice. My stock suggestion is to tell them “the world needs to hear from you.” It’s my ministry. I repeatedly push the idea that each person has a story locked in them by God, a puzzle piece to the big picture, one that if they don’t share they rob the world of an essential piece of shared understanding. None of us individually is capable of seeing the grand truth. It’s an intelligent design that makes us dependent on each other.

I didn’t push as hard as usual on the mandate to share the story locked within. What about Chris made that seem like less of a need?

Was I seeing him as incapable. Of being without that story. Or, what?

I’ve lost some of my skills from the days when I worked in social services. That work was the proudest I’ve ever been, and the education I got assisting people with disabilities was invaluable. But I am embarrassingly rusty. I’ve lost the muscle memory.

I offered him soft encouragement but failed to dig in, discover his building blocks, and help him bend the world toward his gifts.

He jokingly told me that I could take his picture if I don’t sell it. I promised him I wouldn’t.

When I left him I went to look for the bank that Jesse James robbed. I couldn’t find it. I looked for the story online and couldn’t find it.

I thought Chris was most likely confused because my Google searches said that the bank Jesse James robbed was 140 miles south of Brainerd in Northfield.

It’s okay that people get mixed up sometimes, I thought. It was me being gracious.

There was just one problem with that, though.

When I looked it up later I found the robbery story. It was Baby Face Nelson, not Jesse James, who had robbed the bank.

And when I recalled the conversation, Chris had corrected me when I said Jesse James. He had mentioned someone else, but I didn’t commit that part to memory.

And there it was. The meaning I missed in our encounter. I’m less likely to see my errors when I assume the power is asymmetrical between me and someone I think needs more patience and assistance than I do.

Chris was one more of God’s delivery men, bringing me a radical reordering of my mental model, and converting my comfort into humility.

Some of these stories I tell are successes, either real or in compensation for a shortcoming. They have an arc and payoff for being a good student, a people watcher and a human.

This isn’t one of those stories. I failed this test. It was formative, a diagnostic that revealed a need for empathic remediation.

I’m sure Chris didn’t see it as all that deep. He wouldn’t know that I am troubled by having once worked daily providing direct service to those in need, and that at some point began describing the world for a living more than living in the world as a participant.

He was right about the bank.

I was wrong about him.

God is undefeated.