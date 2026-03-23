Citizen Ed

Citizen Ed

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Darren Beck's avatar
Darren Beck
1d

Amen, amen, and amen. Needed this today. See it in your photos, hear it in your words. Reminders about us as humans that monsters never will appreciate. Great stuff and hope you and your family and others are as well as possible.

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1 reply by Citizen Stewart
Erica Cantoni's avatar
Erica Cantoni
1d

Even in MN, where we've read a lot and lived a lot over the past few months, these lines hit me with a fresh wave of feeling: "Yes, I see evidence of people who would rather make things harder for others, who act with spite and wish for power to hurt people for sport.

Conversely, there are people who come out of a restaurant to follow the suspicious photographer, because if those of us with privilege don’t use it in defense of people targeted by hate, then what is it good for?"

This post was a beautiful, merciful bit of writing. Thank you.

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