Primary Source: Free Speech Under Attack

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of VebatimSubscribe to watchPrimary Source: Free Speech Under AttackCongressional sub-committee hearing on book banning and gag orders in educationCitizen StewartMay 25, 2022∙ Paid1ShareWatch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Vebatim to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inVebatimSubscribeAuthorsCitizen Stewart