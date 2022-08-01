Revisiting the Coleman Report

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of VebatimSubscribe to watchRevisiting the Coleman ReportA primary source video discussing one of history's most influential government studies of public education.Citizen StewartAug 01, 2022∙ Paid2ShareWatch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Vebatim to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inVebatimSubscribeAuthorsCitizen Stewart