Vebatim

Vebatim

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Vebatim

You were indoctrinated

Your grandparents and parents were indoctrinated, and so were you. It's time for it to stop.
Citizen Stewart's avatar
Citizen Stewart
Feb 02, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Vebatim to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Citizen Stewart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture