Citizen Ed

Citizen Ed

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Joe Nathan's avatar
Joe Nathan
20h

Thanks. Agree that different people have different insights, some of which are very helpful. Do you draw the line at people who say God does not want women to vote, and that their only or major role is in the home, having babies?

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