Why subscribe?

Education politics are contentious and often conducted out of public view. Your support allows me to speak honestly and thoughtfully without care or concern for what commercial or philanthropic backers demand.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To learn more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.