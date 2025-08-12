Subscribe
Jurassic Whoopass
Tupac vs. Biggie. 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule. Kendrick vs. Drake. De-extinction researchers vs. their critics.
Aug 12
•
Citizen Stewart
"If God don’t do something to straighten out America, then God owes Sodom and Gomorrah an apology"
Remembering Dick Gregory and how is comedic genius had teeth
Aug 11
•
Citizen Stewart
5
3
Are You Stupid?
Stupidity is endemic—but it doesn’t have to be shameful.
Jul 24
•
Citizen Stewart
4
1
A pandemic of stupid
Every American has a civic responsibility to fight ignorance and lazy thinking
Jul 17
•
Citizen Stewart
3
We Are The System Now
We have more tools than ever in history to educate our children - and ourselves - for survival and thriving
Jul 8
•
Citizen Stewart
7
1
When Policy Beats Politics
What Zohran Mamdani's NYC Win Really Means
Jun 25
•
Citizen Stewart
1
Open For All
A New Model for Social Justice in Open Education
May 2
•
Citizen Stewart
35:40
The Great Unraveling
How the bipartisan center of education reform was destroyed by extremes on both sides, leaving student achievement—the only thing that matters—as the…
Apr 26
•
Citizen Stewart
3
2
Isaac Asimov on Education
Learning for the Love of it
Apr 26
•
Citizen Stewart
1
3:27
Where Are the Black Men at HBCUs?
Dr. Cole Asks the Hard Questions
Apr 24
•
Citizen Stewart
5:28
Resurrecting Rage
Easter is a celebration of liberation. So why is it being co-opted by grievance?
Apr 21
•
Citizen Stewart
2
2
The Marshall Project: Trump Is Targeting International Students Over Pro-Palestinian Protests. But Is It Legal?
After the administration revoked 300 students’ visas, the courts will have to decide if the Constitution protects the free speech of noncitizens.
Apr 12
•
Citizen Stewart
2
